Ranji Trophy Group B: Indrajith Shines as TN-MP Match Ends in a Draw

The hosts innings finished at 236 for 4 in 77.4 overs in reply to Madhya Pradeshs 393 as rain intervened again. The two teams finished with one point each as the first innings was incomplete.
After the third day's play was washed out on Saturday owing to incessant rains, Tamil Nadu resumed its first innings at zero for no loss and saw openers Abhinav Mukund and Murali Vijay negotiate the early spell by MP bowlers to take the score to 43 for no loss.
Vijay, who appeared to be confident in his knock of 19, edged a delivery from Avesh Khan to wicketkeeper Ankit Dane. Mukund (28) fell nine runs later for 28, which contained four boundaries, caught superbly by Rajat Patidar of the bowling of spinner Ankit Sharma.
Indrajith and his twin brother Baba Aparajith (who came in at No.3) added 80 runs in nearly 30 overs with some enterprising play.
Indrajith was in fine touch and hit some sparkling shots and his partnership with Aparajith gave the innings some impetus. After Aparajiths exit, the captain was involved in a half-century partnership with Vijay Shankar (17), who didn't look at his fluent best.
Later, Indrajith and B Anirudh Sitaram (28 not out) put on 51 runs for the fifth wicket before rain brought about a premature end to proceedings. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh made 393, riding on Patidar's brilliant 196.
For Tamil Nadu, Test spinner R Ashwin and paceman M Mohammed, who took a hat-trick, scalped four wickets, were the star performers. Mohammed's hat-trick included the wickets of Yash Dubey,
Patidar and Mihir Hirwani.
In other matches in the group, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh secured three points each by gaining the first innings lead against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab respectively, while Kerala and Hyderabad had to settle for a point each as the first innings was not completed in a rain-affected encounter at Thiruvananthapuram.
First Published: November 4, 2018, 7:38 PM IST