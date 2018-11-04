Ranji Trophy Group C: Parvez Rasool Ton Goes in Vain as Rajathan Defeat J&K

Loading...
Chasing a daunting target of 395, Jammu and Kashmir, who began at overnight score of 34/0, were eventually bundled out for 319 in their second innings. For the hosts leg spinner Rahul Chahar (4-89) and Nathu Singh (4-83) took four wickets each in the second innings, as they earned six crucial points and have stated their campaign on a winning note.
Chahar ended the game with nine wickets as he had taken a five-wicket haul in the first innings. In the day, Rasool raised the hopes of Jammu and Kashmir of a draw, but he was devoid of partners.
At one stage a J&K could have sniffed out a draw, but the momentum shifted in Rajasthan's favour after keeper Fazil Rashid (28) was dismissed. Rajasthan bowlers then blew away the J-K tail to earn a hard-fought win.
First Published: November 4, 2018, 8:17 PM IST