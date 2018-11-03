Ranji Trophy Group C: Rajasthan Set J&K Daunting Target of 395

Loading...
J&K started from their overnight score of 186/7 but were able to add only 18 runs to their tally and eventually were bowled out for 204.
For Rajasthan, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (5-59) starred with the ball as he picked up a five-wicket haul and spun his web around Jammu and Kashmir at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here. In their second innings, Rajasthan opener A V Gautam top-scored with 68, while middle-order batsman Robin Bist (44) and Tajinder Singh Dhillon (49 not out) made notable contributions.
However, their first innings hero Chetan Bist, who had scored 159, fell cheaply in the second outing. At stumps on day three, J&K were 34/0, but it will be an arduous task for the visitors who need another 361 runs for outright victory.
Brief Scores:
At Jaipur Rajasthan 379 and 219/4 declared (A V Gautam 68) vs Jammu and Kashmir 204 and 34/0.
At Bhubaneswar: Odisha 324 and 50/1 (Govinda Poddar 22 batting) vs Haryana 442 (Himanshu Rana 164, Chetan Bishnoi 75).
At Agartala: Tripura 360 and 110/0 (U U Bose 64 batting, Bishal Gose 44 batting) vs Services 238 (Aanshul Gupta 62, Vikas Hathwala 51).
At Ranchi: Jharkhand 344 and 44/1 (Ishan Kishan 31 batting) vs Assam 298 (Gokul Sharma 92, Sibsankar Roy 70).
At Kanpur: Goa 152 and 123/8 (Snehal Kauthankar 28, Saurabh Kumar 4-31) vs Uttar Pradesh 564/4 Declared (Aksh Deep Nath 194, Mohammed Saif 126, Priyam Garg 117 not out).
First Published: November 3, 2018, 6:47 PM IST