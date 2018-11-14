Ranji Trophy Group C Round-up: Jammu and Kashmir Trail Goa by 222 Runs, Tripura Have Mountain to Climb

Loading...
Asked to bat first, Goa rode on a century by opener Snehal Kauthankar (130) to post a mammoth 468/9 (declared) in their first innings.
Kauthankar, batting on his over-night score of 106, added another 24 runs to his tally and remained unbeaten. He laced his knock with 24 boundaries.
Jammu and Kashmir had an uphill task to gain a first-innings lead, but they slumped to 246/7 at stumps on the penultimate day of the four-day game.
For J&K, their opener Shubham Khajuria (53) struck a half-century, but three other top-order batsmen, Ahmad Omar Bandey (25), Ian Chauhan (37) and Paras Sharma (22), failed to convert their starts into big scores.
But all-rounder and skipper Irfan Pathan, who came in at number 7, remained unbeaten on 42 and will look to hold fort on the last day.
Left-handed Pathan has the company of Amir Aziz (22 batting) but with just three wickets remaining Goa are looking poised to take the first innings lead.
For Goa, Lakshay Garg (2-77) and Amogh Desai (2-23) picked two wickets each.
Brief Scores:
At Porvorim: Goa 468/9 Declared (Snehal Kauthankar 130 not out, Sumiran Amonkar 73, Irfan Pathan 3-69) versus Jammu and Kashmir 246/7 (Shubham Khajuria 53, Irfan
Pathan 42 batting, Amogh Desai 2-23). Jammu and Kashmir trail by 222 runs.
At Bhubaneswar: Odisha 256 and 180/7 (Sandeep Pattnaik 46, Shivam Mavi 3-43) versus Uttar Pradesh 437 all out (Aksh Deep Nath 159, Basant Mohanty 6-62). Odisha trail by 1 run.
At Agartala: Assam 327 and 239/6 Declared (Riyan Parag 80) versus Tripura 139 and 68/4 (S K Patel 20, Ranjeet Mali 2-30). Tripura need 360 runs to win.
At Jaipur: Services 228 and 264 (Rahul Singh Gahlaut 107) against Rajasthan 136 and 95/0 (A V Gautam 53 batting, Chetan Bist 39 batting). Rajasthan need 262 runs to win.
ahmad omar bandeyian chauhanjammu and kashmirparash sharmaranji round upranji trophySnehal Kauthankarsumiran amonkar
First Published: November 14, 2018, 11:17 PM IST