Ranji Trophy Group C Round Up: Jharkhand Bundle Out Haryana For 81, Ajay Yadav Takes Four

Loading...
The trio shared nine wickets among themselves, while Haryana skipper Mohit Sharma was run out. Choosing to bat after winning the toss, Haryana were 3-51 at one stage, but then slumped to 81 all out in just 41.3 overs.
Their opener Shubham Rohilla top scored with 36 and Himanshu Rana chipped in with 25. Apart from these two, the rest of the batsmen faltered against some superb bowling by Jharkhand pacers.
But Haryana swung back into the game by the draw of stumps as they managed to reduce Jharkhand to 120/6 with right-arm pacer Ashish Hooda (4-32) doing bulk of the damage. Jharkhand have a slender lead of 39 with their captain Ishan Kishan batting on 23 in company of Anukul Roy (22 not out).
Brief Scores:At Rohtak: Haryana 81 (Shubham Rohilla 36, Ajay Yadav 4-24, Rahul Shukla 3-24) vs Jharkhand 120/6 (Ishan Kishan 23 batting).
At Bhubaneshwar: Odisha 256 (Subranshu Senapati 87) vs Uttar Pradesh 42/1.
At Agartala: Assam 268/4 (Parviz Aziz 88, Rishav Das70) vs Tripura.
At Porvorim: Goa 216/2 (Sumiran Amonkar 69 batting) vs Jammu and Kashmir.
At Jaipur: Services 228 (Anshul Gupta 54, TM Ul-Haq 4-61) against Rajasthan 45/1.
First Published: November 12, 2018, 10:10 PM IST