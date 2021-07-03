Ranji Trophy is Back - BCCI Announces Return of Domestic Season, 2127 Matches to Be Conducted

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the broad schedule for the 2021-22 domestic season, confirming a return of the Ranji Trophy. The tournament, India’s premier first-class competition, was among the tournaments cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

“The season will commence on September 21, 2021, with the Senior Women’s One Day League and will be followed by the Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy, which will take place from October 27, 2021," BCCI said in a statement.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the domestic T20 tournament, will run between October 20 and November 12. The tournament is crucial as IPL franchises will depend on it for scouting ahead of the possible mega auction before the next season.

The Ranji Trophy will be played from November 16, 2021 to February 19, 2022. The Vijay Hazare Trophy, the 50-overs men’s competition, will begin four days later (February 23, 2022) and run till March 26, 2022.

“A total of 2127 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men’s & women’s category. The BCCI is confident of hosting the domestic season with health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount," the BCCI added.

