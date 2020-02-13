Ranji Trophy | Karnataka, HP Take Control, Goa Qualify from Plate Group

Goa v Mizoram
Goa cantered into the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals with an innings and 211-run win over Mizoram.
All-rounder Amit Verma once again led by example as he followed up his century with a 5/39 in the second innings of Mizoram who folded for 170 after following-on to suffer the defeat inside two days.
Nineteen wickets tumbled on the extended second day with Mizoram skipper KB Pawan waging a lone battle remaining unbeaten on 111, even as seven of their batsmen failed to reach double digits in their second innings.
Lakshay Garg and Amulya Pandrekar claimed three wickets each, while Verma was at his tidy best with figures of 2/2 from 4.2 overs as Mizoram's first innings succumbed to 109 inside 41 overs.
Goa topped the table with an unassailable 50 points to secure the lone knockout berth from the Plate Group.
Goa had declared their first innings for 490/4 with Smit Patel slamming a career-best 236, while the man-of-the-match Verma made 148.
Karnataka v Baroda
Baroda fought back but Karnataka remained in control of the game at the end of the second day's play at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.
At stumps, Baroda were 208 for 5, leading by 60 runs. It was a much improved batting performance compared to their first innings where they were shot out for 85.
Karnataka began the day 165 for 7 and extended the score to 233, with Abhimanyu Mithun adding a vital 40 runs. Baroda pacer Soyeb Sopariya got five wickets.
Opener Ahmadnoor Pathan (90) and Deepak Hooda (50) led Baroda's fightback but both fell towards the end of the day. Abhimanyu Rajput was batting on 31 at stumps.
Punjab v Bengal
A seven-wicket haul from left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed and another half-century from Manoj Tiwary helped Bengal fight back against Punjab in a low-scoring match in Patiala.
Punjab began the day Punjab 93 for 3, trailing Bengal by only 45 runs after the visitors were bowled out for 138.
On Day 2, Bengal fought back dismissing Punjab for just 151. Bengal then put up a much improved batting performance, with Tiwary top scoring with 65 and Arnab Nandi making 51. Bengal ended on 199 for 9, an overall lead of 186 runs.
Saurashtra v Tamil Nadu
N Jagadeesan made 183 to put Tamil Nadu in a good position at the SCA stadium in Rajkot.
Tamil Nadu were in a tricky position at the start of the day, at 250 for 7. Overnight 61, Jagadeesan completed his century and went on to make it big with useful contributions from the lower order as Tamil Nadu got to 424. Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat for a six-wicket haul.
Saurashtra finished the day 107 for 3, trailing by 317 runs.
Hyderabad v Vidarbha
Captain Faiz Fazal made an unbeaten 126 as Vidarbha got close to the first-innings lead in Hyderabad.
At stumps, the defending champions were 242 for 4, trailing by 30 runs after Hyderabad were bowled out for 272.
Hyderabad ended Day 1 on 239/7 and added 33 runs to their overnight tally. Fazal and Ganesh Satish (65) shared 124 for the third wicket to put Vidarbha on course for a lead. Nothing short of a win will help Vidarbha stay alive.
Uttar Pradesh v Himachal Pradesh
Rishi Dhawan's five-wicket haul followed by a solid batting performance put HP in control of the match at Lucknow.
At stumps, HP were 182 for 3, leading by 283 runs.
UP began the day 23/1 after bowling HP out for 220 in the first innings on Day 1. Dhawan got 5 for 32 as UP were bowled out for only 119.
Opener RI Thakur (73) and Akash Vashist (51) then led a strong batting performance as HP finished well in control.
Brief scores
Goa 490/4 declared. Mizoram 109 and 170
Goa won by an innings and 211 runs.
Arunachal Pradesh 115/5 v Meghalaya 576/9d
Assam 162/1 v Tripura 497
Manipur 63 & 33/0 v Chandigarh 672/8d
Odisha 436 v Jharkhand 71/2
Sikkim 272 v Bihar 305
Chhattisgarh 179 & 17/0 v Services 398
Delhi 623 v Rajasthan 115/4
Gujarat 354/6 v Andhra 177
Hyderabad 272 v Vidarbha 242/4
Punjab 151 v Bengal 138 & 199/9
Karnataka 233 v Baroda 85 & 208/5
Mumbai 427 v Madhya Pradesh 200/7
Saurashtra 107/3 v Tamil Nadu 424
Uttar Pradesh 119 v Himachal 220 & 182/3
J & K 340 v Haryana 291
Maharashtra 207 & 140/2 v Uttarakhand 251
Pondicherry 517/7 v Nagaland 176
