Ranji Trophy Knockouts Scenarios: Three Teams Through, Mumbai Out, Vidarbha Need Miracle

The last set of games in the group stages of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 are set to begin on Wednesday (February 12), after which the quarter-finalists will be decided.

Cricketnext Staff |February 10, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
After more than two months of action, the tournament has come to a stage where only three teams have sealed their spots in the knockouts. They are: Gujarat, Saurashtra and Andhra, all from Elite Groups A and B.

There are as many as 14 teams still battling for the five remaining spots. Among the big teams eliminated are Mumbai, while defending champions Vidarbha need a near miracle to get through.

Elite Groups A and B

Teams that have qualified: Gujarat (29 points), Saurashtra (28) and Andhra (27).

Teams in contention: Bengal (26), Karnataka (25), Punjab (24), Uttar Pradesh (20), Tamil Nadu (19), Vidarbha (18) and Delhi (18).

Teams knocked out: Rajasthan, Railways, Baroda, Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Hyderabad.

A total of five teams from Groups A and B will qualify for the knockouts, which means there are two slots available. Bengal, Karnataka and Punjab have the best chance at the moment, but if Tamil Nadu, Vidarbha and Delhi win with a bonus point, and have plenty of other results going their way, they could sneak in too.

Remaining fixtures from the Groups A and B:

Delhi vs Rajasthan

Gujarat vs Andhra

Hyderabad vs Vidarbha

Punjab vs Bengal

Karnataka vs Baroda

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh

Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu

Uttar Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh

Group C

Teams in contention: Jammu & Kashmir (39), Odisha (35), Services (33), Haryana (30), Maharashtra (28).

Teams knocked out: Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Tripura, Uttarakhand

Two teams go through from Group C, and none of the ten teams has confirmed their place yet. With six wins in eight games, J&K have one foot in the knockouts but Odisha and Services could topple them if they win their matches, especially with bonus points. Haryana and Maharashtra need to win (Maharashtra have to win with a bonus point), to give themselves a chance.

Remaining fixtures from Group C:

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand

Odisha vs Jharkhand

Assam vs Tripura

Jammu and Kashmir vs Haryana

Chhattisgarh vs Services

Plate Group

Teams in contention: Goa (43), Pondicherry (41)

Teams knocked out: Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh

Only one team progresses to the knockouts from the plate group, and there are only two teams in contention.

If Goa win against Mizoram, they will qualify. If they manage a first-innings lead (three points), they will progress if Pondicherry don't beat Nagaland. If Goa lose, they will progress if Pondicherry also lose. If Goa get only one point, they should hope that Pondicherry don't get three points.

Remaining fixtures:

Mizoram vs Goa

Puducherry vs Nagaland

Manipur vs Chandigarh

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya

Sikkim vs Bihar

