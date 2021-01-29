CRICKETNEXT

Ranji Trophy More or Less Confirmed, To Begin in Third Week of February - Report

A truncated version of Ranji Trophy is 'more or less finalised' and set to begin in the third week of February, according to a report in the Hindu.

A truncated version of Ranji Trophy is 'more or less finalised' and set to begin in the third week of February, according to a report in the Hindu.

The BCCI has been in a dilemma on whether to host the Ranji Trophy (multi day format) or Vijay Hazare Trophy (one-day format) and had sought suggestions from state associations. The board had done the same thing prior to the start of the ongoing Syed Muhstaq Ali Trophy as well.

The newspaper reported that the BCCI is likely to host the longer version of the tournament along the lines of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with each team playing five league games across six cities. It's not clear yet whether the knockouts will happen prior to the IPL.

In an Apex Council meeting on January 17, office bearers were authorised to take a call on the domestic tournaments. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is said to have backed the Ranji Trophy.

Meanwhile, the IPL player auction ahead of the 2021 season will be held on February 18 in Chennai.

A smooth conduct of India's home series against England from next month should pave the way for the lucrative league to be held at home.

Top Australian draws like Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell were released from Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively on the last day of the retention deadline.

With franchises done with their retention, everyone in the cricketing circles are eagerly awaiting the IPL 2021 mini auction. Some of the big Aussie cricketers including Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Aaron Finch have been released from their respective franchses and the fans would like to see what happens to these cricketers as their IPL career seems to be on the line for the moment.

Also, the BBL(Big Bash League) is underway and the teams would want to acquire some of the players who have a fair run in the tournament so far. These include the likes of Josh Inglis, Jake Weatherald and Craig Mcdermott. Also the focus is bound to be on some of the Indian players who were released: Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav and Parthiv Patel.

