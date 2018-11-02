Ranji Trophy: Pujara Returns, Ashwin Picks Four and Mohammeds Take Hat-Tricks

Loading...
Indian stars have mixed day
In what's good news for Saurashtra, and India, Cheteshwar Pujara returned to bat after retiring on the first day due to a sore neck. He added 26 runs to his earlier tally of 30 to finish on 56 off 116 balls. Saurashtra scored 475 with Sheldon Jackson top-scoring with 147. Chhattisgarh were 88 for no loss at stumps.
R Ashwin came to the party and ended with 4 for 85 from 38.4 overs as Tamil Nadu bowled out Madhya Pradesh for 393. Ashwin had bagged just one wicket from 21 overs on the first day and was largely quiet for a large portion of the second day. However, once pacer M Mohammed ran through the lower middle-order with a hat-trick, Ashwin wiped out the tail.
M Vijay was on 0 off 6 balls when stumps were drawn.
Parthiv Patel got a start but couldn't kick on, falling for 25 off 30 balls. Walking in at 63 for 2, Parthiv scored quickly with the help of three fours but was caught behind off Atith Sheth. Gujarat ended on 264 for 6 in response to Baroda's 290.
Hanuma Vihari too missed out, managing just 19 off 44 balls against Punjab. Walking in at No. 3 in the third over, Vihari hung around for 15 overs before falling to left-arm pacer Barinder Sran. By stumps, Andhra were in trouble at 54 for 3 in response to Punjab's 414.
Mayank Markande shines on debut
In the same match, Mayank Markande of Mumbai Indians fame made an impressive first-class debut with bat and then ball. Batting at No. 9, he remained unbeaten on 68 and helped Sanvir Singh complete his century while stretching Punjab's score past 400. He then finished the day with impressive figures of 7-3-8-1.
Hat-tricks for Mohammeds
Two pacers named Mohammed from the northern most and southern most states of the country bagged hat-tricks. First, Jammu & Kashmir's Mohammed Mudhasir picked one against Rajasthan, dismissing Tajinder Singh, Rahul Chahar and TM ul Haq for first-ball ducks. Interestingly, all were leg before wicket. Mudhasir ended with 5 for 90 as Rajasthan were bowled out for 379.
Later in the day, Tamil Nadu's M Mohammed dismissed Yash Dubey, Rajat Patidar and Mihir Hirwani to complete his hat-trick. He finished with 4 for 98 as Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 393.
Defending champions Vidarbha struggle
Vidarbha's title defence began on a terrible note as they were forced to follow on by Maharashtra. Beginning the day on 284 for 6, Maharashtra stretched their score to 343. Vidarbha were then bowled out for just 120 in 44.5 overs with only three batsmen getting double-digit scores. The 40-year-old Wasim Jaffer top scored with 27. They then ended the day on 46 for no loss while following-on.
Mumbai in control
Mumbai were firmly in control of their match against Railways in smog-affected New Delhi. They scored 411 with all-rounder Shivam Dubey scoring 114. Railways were tottering at 115 for 6 at stumps, with pacer Tushar Deshpande picking up three wickets.
Milind Kumar 261 in Sikkim's 372
Milind Kumar completed a dream fight back and ended on 261 in Sikkim's total of 372 against Manipur. They were 12 for 3 when Milind, from Delhi, walked in. They were at one stage 15 for 5. Milind was the last man out, having added 99 for the last wicket with Amosh Rai. Manipur were made to follow on after being bowled out for 79, and ended the day on 123 for 2 in the second innings.
Two-day finish: Uttarakhand beat Bihar by 10 wickets.
After bowling out Bihar for just 60 in 22.1 overs in the first innings, Uttarakhand scored 227 for a lead of 167 with Karn Veer Kaushal top-scoring with 91.
Uttarakhand's bowlers then combined once again to skittle out Bihar for 169 in the second innings. Kaushal then slammed a boundary to finish the three-run target. Pacer Deepak Dhapola, who picked 6 for 13 for Uttarakhand in the first innings, grabbed three more wickets.
Brief scores of all matches:
Arunachal Pradesh 166 & 104/6 v Meghalaya 141
Services 136/3 v Tripura 360
Mizoram 16/2 & 106 v Nagaland 530/8
Assam 126/2 v Jharkhand 344
Haryana 239/3 v Odisha 324
Manipur 123/2 and 79 v Sikkim 372
Andhra 54/3 v Punjab 414
Gujarat 264/6 v Baroda 290
Vidarbha 46/0 and 120 v Maharashtra 343
Railways 115/6 v Mumbai 411
Chhattisgarh 88/0 v Saurashtra 475
Himachal Pradesh 124/3 v Bengal 380
Hyderabad 1/0 v Kerala 495/6 decl
Tamil Nadu 0/0 v Madhya Pradesh 393
Jammu & Kashmir 186/7 v Rajasthan 379
Uttar Pradesh 473/3 v Goa 152
First Published: November 2, 2018, 5:59 PM IST