Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals, Day 1: UP Post Massive Score, Karnataka on Top at Stumps

17:11(IST)

Stumps Day 1:

UP 340/7 vs SAU (90 Overs) - It was Rinku Singh's day in Lucknow as the left-hander's big hundred, combined with useful contributions from the lower order has helped UP to a massive first innings score.

UTT 293/6 vs VID (80 overs) - Probably the surprise score of the day was from the Elitle Group qualifier Uttarakhand. Half-centuries from Avneesh Sudha, Vaibhav Panwar and Saurabh Rawat has pushed their score close to 300, despite the loss of three quick wickets early in the day.

RAJ 224 vs KAR 12/0 (5 overs) - Rajasthan suffered a massive lower order collapse, losing four wickets for just four runs. Half-centuries from Bishnoi and Lomror earlier in the day has allowed them to finish over 200.

KER 185/9 vs GUJ 97/4 (34 overs) - Kerala has not had a great day with the bat but their bowlers have kept them in the contest, thanks to Thampi's two quick wickets at the end and some disciplined bowling in the final session. Sanju Samson has suffered a finger injury. His avaliability for the remainder of the game is still in doubt.