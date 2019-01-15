Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals, Day 1: UP Post Massive Score, Karnataka on Top at Stumps

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 15, 2019, 5:14 PM IST

Live Blog

Highlights

17:17(IST)
17:11(IST)

Stumps Day 1:

UP 340/7 vs SAU (90 Overs) - It was Rinku Singh's day in Lucknow as the left-hander's big hundred, combined with useful contributions from the lower order has helped UP to a massive first innings score.

UTT 293/6 vs VID (80 overs) - Probably the surprise score of the day was from the Elitle Group qualifier Uttarakhand. Half-centuries from Avneesh Sudha, Vaibhav Panwar and Saurabh Rawat has pushed their score close to 300, despite the loss of three quick wickets early in the day.

RAJ 224 vs KAR 12/0 (5 overs) - Rajasthan suffered a massive lower order collapse, losing four wickets for just four runs. Half-centuries from Bishnoi and Lomror earlier in the day has allowed them to finish over 200.

KER 185/9 vs GUJ 97/4 (34 overs) - Kerala has not had a great day with the bat but their bowlers have kept them in the contest, thanks to Thampi's two quick wickets at the end and some disciplined bowling in the final session. Sanju Samson has suffered a finger injury. His avaliability for the remainder of the game is still in doubt.

16:43(IST)

INNINGS END!

From 220/6, Rajasthan have been bowled out for 224. K Gowtham and Abhimanyu Mithun taking two wickets each. Rajesh Bishnoi was the last wicket to fall for 79.

16:20(IST)

UP 296/7 vs SAU (79 Overs) - Saurashtra are into the tail of UP after removing centurion Rinku Singh and Upendra Yadav.

UTT 272/5 vs VID (80 overs) - Saurabh Rawat has gone on to score a half-century. He is batting alongwith Malolan Rangarajan.

RAJ 220/6 vs KAR (74 overs) - RK Bishnoi is batting on 75 and ensured that Rajashtan will post a decent first innings total.

KER 185/9 vs GUJ 75/4 (24 overs) - After his exploits with the bat, Basil Thampi is striking big with the ball. He has removed PArthiv Patel and Rahul Shah in quick time to ensure Kerala still have a hold of the game.

16:06(IST)
15:54(IST)

150 and Out!

Another milestone for Rinku Singh! The left-hander crossed 150 but is dismissed trying to loft Kamlesh Makvana over the mid off fielder. An excellent innings, filled with 19 boundaries, comes to an end.

15:40(IST)

Play has resumed after Tea.

Heartbreak for Avneesh Sudha as he falls nine runs short of scoring a First Class century on his debut. Gujarat has raced to 50 thanks to the attacking approach of Parthiv Patel, who is showing no signs of being rusty after a long Australia tour. In Bengaluru, R K Bishnoi has crossed fifty of Rajasthan and edging them close to 200.

14:59(IST)
14:55(IST)

TEA:

UP 215/5 vs SAU (62 Overs) - Unfortunate for Priyam Garg as he falls one short of a half-century but the headline belongs to Rinku Singh who went on to score a fabulous hundred - his fourth this season. He is unbeaten on 105, with Upendra Yadav at the other end.

UTT 216/4 vs VID (62 overs) - Vidharba finally managed to break the stand between Vaibhav Panwar and Avneesh Sudha. The latter remains unbeaten on 86 as the underdogs look to post a massive first innnings score.

RAJ 153/6 vs KAR (60 overs) - Ronit More, combined with K Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal has kept the run-flow slow for Rajasthan. Skipper Lomror scored a half-century but was removed by Gowtham close to the end of the session.

KER 185/9 vs GUJ 31/2 (10 overs) - After a poor first innings, Kerala have bounced back into the contest thanks to Sandeep Warrier. The pacer has removed Priyank Panchal and Kathan Patel to give his side the momentum going into the final session.

14:28(IST)

Century! Rinku Singh has scored the first century of the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals. After the loss of four quick wickets, the southpaw has taken charge of the innings and has helped UP build a strong base in the first innings against Saurashtra.

14:23(IST)

Major breakthroughs late in the second session:

Priyam Garg has been dismissed for 49 by Chetan Sakariya to give the hosts a much-needed wicket.

Vidharba have managed to end the Panwar and Sudha's massive stand.

Mahimal Lomror has crossed fifty for Rajasthan and Kera​la have removed the dangerous Priyank Panchal early.

14:04(IST)
13:50(IST)

UP 177/4 vs SAU (49 Overs) - Rinku Singh is edging towards a century, well-suported by Priyam Garg at the other end.

UTT 170/3 vs VID (48 overs) - Vaibhav and Avneesh Sudha are dominating proceedings against Vidharba. Their partnership now has crossed 130.

RAJ 122/5 vs KAR (44 overs) - Runs have become difficult for thr away side as Ronit More and Co keep things tidy.

KER 185/9 vs GUJ (39.3 overs) - Kerala's first innings comes to and end. Sanju Samson is not resuming his innings after retiring hurt. Lusty blows by Basil Thampi has given the home side a respectable total. CT Gaja finishes with 4 for 57.

13:33(IST)

Kerala's struggles with the bat is not affecting Basil Thampi. He has already smashed five boundaries and one six in his short stay at the crease. He is single-handedly edging Kerala towards the 200-run mark.

13:18(IST)

FIFTY! Another half-century for Uttarakhand - it is from Vaibhav Panwar. He has scored 10 boundaries in the process. The side who have qualified from the Plate Group are surprising plenty against the defending champions Vidharba.

13:13(IST)

Who would have thought this!

13:07(IST)

UP 136/4 vs SAU (40 Overs) - Rinku Singh has brought up his half-century and is batting on 64, scoring 10 boudaries so far.

UTT 152/3 vs VID (38 overs) - Vaibhav is one short of a half-century. Along with Avneesh Sudha, he has helped his  side recover from three early wickets and have given a good account of themselves against the defending champions so far.

RAJ 104/4 vs KAR (36 overs) - Rajasthan have crawled ther way past 100. Karnataka bowlers have kept it tight.

KER 138/6 vs GUJ (33 overs) - Kerala's woes get worse, Jalaj Saxena has been dismissed for 14. Arzan Nagwaswalla has his third wicket of the day.

12:13(IST)

LUNCH:

UP 98/4 vs SAU (34 Overs) - Priyam Garg and Rinku Singh have held the home side's innings together after double blows from Unadkat, followed by Jadeja's two.

UTT 138/3 vs VID (32 overs) - Avneesh Sudha has registered the first half-century of the QFs. He and Vaibhav have added 94 runs for the fourth wicket to give their side a slight advantage heading into the break.

RAJ 86/4 vs KAR (31 overs) - Two wickets in two overs late in the session has pegged back Rajasthan. Shreyas Gopal and Vinay Kumar have picked up two each.

KER 118/5 vs GUJ (28 overs) - Kerala are in trouble. Having lost five wickets, their star batsman Sanju Samson has suffered an injury and retired hurt. Jalaj Saxena and Vishnu Vinod are unbeaten.

12:06(IST)

FIFTY! We have the first half-centurion of the quarter-final stage, it is Avneesh Sudha of Uttarakhand. He came in at a tough time against Vidharba and has helped his side recover after the early three wickets.

12:02(IST)
12:01(IST)
11:30(IST)

UP 70/4 vs SAU (25 Overs) - Priyam Garg and Rinku Singh are looking to consolidate the damage done by Unadkat and Jadeja

UTT 103/3 vs VID (23 overs) - Avneesh Sudha and Vaibhav have crossed the 50-run mark for the fourth wicket partnership.

RAJ 68/2 vs KAR (23 overs) - Chetan Bist  has been cleaned up leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal in his first over to peg back Rajasthan.

KER 98/5 vs GUJ (21 overs) - The hosts have lost half their side, Vinoop Manoharan was looking good but he's caught behind off CT Gaja. Vishnu Vinod joins Samson at the crease.

11:12(IST)

After 20 Overs:

UP 55/4 vs SAU - After suffering early blows from Jaydev Unadkat, opener Madhav Kaushik and skipper Aksh Deep Nath were looking set but both fell to DA Jadeja in the 19th over.

UTT 83/3 vs VID - After a long tour of Australia, Umesh Yadav has started firing for Vidharba with two early wickets, with Rajnesh Gurbani providing the first-over breakthrough. Avneesh Sudha and Vaibhav at the crease for Uttarakhand.

RAJ 53/1 vs KAR - Chetan Bist and MK Lomror has got themselves in Rajasthan suffered an early blow courtesy of Vinay Kumar.

KER 76/4 vs GUJ (18 Overs) - After a bright start, The home side have suffered a massive collapse. Onus on Vinoop Manoharan and Sanju Samson arrest the inroads made by the Gujarat bowlers.

11:06(IST)
10:22(IST)

Wickets: Six have fallen so far

Unadkat has provided two early breakthroughs for Saurashtra. Rajensh Gurbani and Umesh Yadav have taken each vs Uttarakhand. Karnataka's Vinay Kumar has added one more to his massive domestic tally and R B Kalaria for Gujarat has removed Mohammed Azharuddeen after a flying start.

Scores:

UP 37/2 vs SAU

UTT 38/2 vs VID

RAJ 27/1 vs KAR

KER 42/1 vs GUJ

09:31(IST)

Playing XI:

KERALA: Sanju Samson, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Sachin Baby (C), Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen (W), Nidheesh M D, Rahul P, Vinoop Sheela Manoharan, Sijomon Joseph

GUJARAT: Axar Patel, Parthiv Patel (C) (W), Piyush Chawla, Dhruv Raval, P K Panchal, R H Bhatt, R B Kalaria, C T Gaja, A Nagwaswalla, Kathan D Patel, Rahul V Shah

09:29(IST)

Playing XI:

KARNATAKA: B R Sharath (W), Vinay Kumar R, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey (C), Mithun A, Shreyas Gopal, Gowtham K, Nischal D, Samarth R, Ronit More, Siddharth K V

TEAM RAJASTHAN: A V Gautam, M K Lomror (C), S F Khan, R D Chahar, Robin Bist, Ashok Menaria, A V Choudhary, Chetan Bist (W), D L Chahar, R K Bishnoi, T M Haq

09:27(IST)

Playing XI:

VIDARBHA: F Y Fazal (C), A A Wakhare, A A Sarvate, Ganesh Satish, S R Ramaswamy, Wasim Jaffer, Umesh Yadav, A V Wadkar (W), R N Gurbani, S S Bingewar, M R Kale

TEAM UTTARAKHAND: D Dhapola, D K Sharma , Mayank Mishra , Sunny , Vaibhav Bhatt (C), Vaibhav , Vineet Saxena (W), Malolan Rangarajan, Saurabh Rawat, Karanveer Kaushal, Avneesh Sudha

09:25(IST)

Playing XI:

SAURASHTRA: C Pujara, A V Vasavada, D A Jadeja, K Makwana, Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad, Snell Patel (W), J Unadkat (C), H Desai , Chetan Sakariya, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja

UTTAR PRADESH: Madhav Kaushik, Priyam Garg, Aksh Deep Nath (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammad Saif, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul S Rawat, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Upendra Yadav (W), Yash Dayal

09:16(IST)

Toss Results:

Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh: UP have won the Toss & elected to bat first.

Kerala vs Gujarat: GUJ Won the Toss & elected to field

Karnataka vs Rajasthan: KAR Won the Toss & elected to field

Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand: VID Won the Toss & elected to Field

Follow our live blog of Day 1 of the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy quarterfinals.

The Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season reached its business with the four quarter-finals set to get underway on Tuesday (January 15) in various parts of the country. While Vidarbha will take on Uttarakhand in Nagpur, Saurashtra and Uttar Pradesh will battle it out in Lucknow. Karnataka will face Rajasthan in Bangalore and the fourth encounter will be staged between Kerala and Gujarat in Wayanad.

Vidarbha vs Uttarkahand - VCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur: Last year's champions will face off against the team that topped the Plate Group, Uttarakhand. Vidarbha won the Ranji Trophy title last time around and have topped Elite Group A this time in the league stage. Vidarbha are coming off a huge innings win against Mumbai and have players in form. The likes of Akshay Wadkar, Wasim Jaffer and Faiz Fazal have all been among the runs while Aditya Sarwate and Akshay Wakhare have had batsmen in all sorts of tangle throughout. There are also reports doing the rounds that Umesh Yadav might feature in the quarter-finals which is bound to make the side even stronger. It won't be easy for Uttarakhand, who will be without Rajat Bhatia, who is giving the quarterfinal a miss to travel abroad for a course in human biomechanics. It's up to the likes of Vineet Saxena, Kartik Joshi and Deepak Dhapola for Uttarakhand to give Vidarbha some sort of challenge.

Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: Cheteshwar Pujara is set to return for the quarter-finals and that will in itself be a huge boost for Saurashtra going into the all-important game. Pujara has been in the form of his life and with three centuries in the recent series against Australia which India won 2-1, his availability will surely make a difference. With three wins and five draws, Saurashtra finished second on the Elite Group A points table. What gives Saurashtra the edge is the number of experienced heads in the side and their form. Jaydev Unadkat has been among the wickets this season with 21 scalps in five games while Sheldon Jackson and Harvik Desai have accumulated runs aplenty. Throw in a Pujara in the mix and Saurashtra certainly become the team to beat. UP, on the other hand have had a slight inconsistent run. They pipped Jharkhand to second place in Group C and will have to bring out their A game to get the better of Saurashtra. The responsibility will again fall on the shoulders of left-armer Saurabh Kumar, who is their leading wicket-taker with 50 scalps so far in the season, and Rinku Singh, who has looked unstoppable in the middle-order with the bat. The likes of Akshdeep Nath and Ankit Rajpoot have also shown good form and UP will hope the side can come up with a collective effort come Tuesday.

Karnataka vs Rajasthan - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore: With three wins, two losses and three draws, Karnataka had a tough time getting into the knockouts and will have their task cut out against a rampaging Rajasthan unit. Karnataka have shown inconsistent form so far this season. Having said that they have missed key players in Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, K Gowtham and R Samarth, who were out on India and India A duties. Barring Rahul, all of the other five players are likely to play the quarter-finals and that is bound to up their chances. Under a new captain in Pandey, Karnataka will be keen on securing a semifinal berth second season running. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have been on a rollicking run so far. They won seven of their nine matches, most of them quite convincingly and topped Group C. Robin Bist and Mahipal Lomror have both aced more than 600 runs each so far while the pace bowling duo TM Ul-Haq and Aniket Choudhary have both picked up 47 wickets each so far. With Rahul Chahar as well in top form, Rajasthan have a formidable unit and are primed to give Karnataka a run for their money.

Kerala vs Gujarat - Krishnagiri Stadium, Wayanad: Both Kerala and Gujarat have so far had a slightly inconsistent run though the latter are certainly favourites going into the quarterfinals. Parthiv Patel, after missing out on a bulk of the season as he was on India duties, is likely to come back into the side to further bolster Gujarat. The onus will once again be on Priyank Panchal, who is third-highest run-getter with 887 runs in eight outings. The right-hander has hardly put a foot wrong so far and will be keen on continuing his form. Gujarat's bowling has lacked the intent and that is one place they will want to improve going into the knockouts. For Kerala, it will once again be Jalaj Saxena on whom most of the responsibility will fall. Saxena has been Kerala's second highest wicket-taker and the highest run-scorer so far, and will be hoping to carry on for his side. Apart from him Sachin Baby and Sandeep Warrier have also been impressive while Kerala will hope Sanju Samson too regains some of the touch that has been missing this season.
