Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals, Live Cricket Score, Day 1: Rinku Singh Departs for 150, Uttarakhand Cross 250

14:55(IST)

TEA:

UP 215/5 vs SAU (62 Overs) - Unfortunate for Priyam Garg as he falls one short of a half-century but the headline belongs to Rinku Singh who went on to score a fabulous hundred - his fourth this season. He is unbeaten on 105, with Upendra Yadav at the other end.

UTT 216/4 vs VID (62 overs) - Vidharba finally managed to break the stand between Vaibhav Panwar and Avneesh Sudha. The latter remains unbeaten on 86 as the underdogs look to post a massive first innnings score.

RAJ 153/6 vs KAR (60 overs) - Ronit More, combined with K Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal has kept the run-flow slow for Rajasthan. Skipper Lomror scored a half-century but was removed by Gowtham close to the end of the session.

KER 185/9 vs GUJ 31/2 (10 overs) - After a poor first innings, Kerala have bounced back into the contest thanks to Sandeep Warrier. The pacer has removed Priyank Panchal and Kathan Patel to give his side the momentum going into the final session.