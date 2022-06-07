Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal: Sarfaraz Khan Scores Century, Netizens Laud Cricketer for 1632 Runs Since Jan 2020

Batter Sarfaraz Khan continued his superb run in the Ranji Trophy 2022 for Mumbai as he went onto score another century to put his team in complete control on Day 2 of the second quarterfinal against Uttarakhand on Tuesday. In five games so far, he has amassed 704 runs at an incredible average of 140.80, which included three centuries and a half-century. Moreover, he also has the highest individual score of 275 this season and played a key role in Mumbai reaching the knockouts this season. On Tuesday, Sarfaraz Khan was dismissed for 153 off 205 balls, an innings that included 14 fours and four sixes.

The Sarfaraz show is over. Goes to sweep as if he’s swinging a Valyrian steel sword at some enemy, gets castled by the impressive Mayank Mishra. Out for 153 off 205 in a partnership of 267 off 385 balls.

Partner Suved Parkar who’s also batting fluently made only 109 off 182. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) June 7, 2022

Sarfaraz Khan is in unreal form in the domestic cricket.

He had scored 2200+ runs with 80+ average in first class cricket.

It’s high time to him to be considered for selection in Indian cricket team. — Anurag Jain (@Cric8CrazyAnu) June 7, 2022

I don’t think Sarfaraz Khan should be playing at this level anymore. If you are averaging 80+ while striking at 70+, you should graduate to the next level. The more you play at a level where you are heads and shoulders above the rest, the more your progress stagnates. https://t.co/7qA8ELNavq — Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) June 7, 2022



His exploits set Twitter on fire with several fans and journalist lauding him on Twitter.

Since 2020, he has played ten Ranji Trophy games and his record has been plain sensational.

153 against Uttarakhand

– 165 against Odisha

– 63, 48 against Goa

– 275 against Saurashtra

– 177, 6 against Madhya Pradesh

– 78, 25 against Saurashtra

– 226* against Himachal Pradesh

– 301* against Uttar Pradesh

– 36 against Tamil Nadu

– 8, 71* against Karnataka

