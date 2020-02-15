Ranji Trophy | Quarterfinalists Confirmed After Completion of Group Stage

With the completion of the group stage, the quarterfinalists of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 was confirmed on Saturday (February 15).
The teams that progress to the knockouts are: Gujarat, Saurashtra, Andhra, Bengal, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha and Goa.
The quarterfinals line up will be as follows:
Gujarat v Goa
J&K v Karnataka
Saurashtra v Andhra
Bengal v Odisha.
Group A and B wrap:
Gujarat, Saurashtra and Andhra had already qualified before the last set of games started.
Gujarat beat Andhra in the last game to top Elite Groups A and B, with 35 points. Bengal and Karnataka followed, beating Punjab and Baroda respectively.
Saurashtra gained three points in their last game, getting the first-innings lead against Tamil Nadu to finish fourth from Groups A and B while Andhra went through despite losing their game to Gujarat.
Group C wrap:
J & K and Odisha went through from Group C.
J&K lost their last group game to Haryana by two wickets but still managed to top the group with 39 points. Odisha followed with 38, getting the first-innings lead against Jharkhand. Haryana and Services narrowly missed out with 36 points each. Services had a chance to qualify, but Chattisgarh held on to make 586/3 in their second innings to hold on for a draw, denying Services a win.
Plate Group:
Goa had beaten Mizoram with a bonus point to qualify from the Plate Group.
