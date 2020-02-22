Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals | Bengal, Gujarat, Saurashtra & Jammu-Kashmir in Commanding Positions

After rain and wet outfield played spoilsport for most of the first two days, Jammu finally saw some action on Day 3.

Cricketnext Staff |February 22, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals | Bengal, Gujarat, Saurashtra & Jammu-Kashmir in Commanding Positions

Karnataka v Jammu & Kashmir

After rain and wet outfield played spoilsport for most of the first two days, Jammu finally saw some action on Day 3.

At stumps, the game was interestingly poised with J&K eyeing first-innings lead, trailing by 118 runs with eight wickets in hand. They were 88 for 2 after bowling Karnataka out for 206.

Karnataka began the day 14 for 2, which became 14 for 3 with captain Karun Nair falling immediately. K Siddharth kept Karnataka going with 76 while Manish Pandey (37) and S Sharath (26) made small contributions. J&K pacers Mujtaba Yousuf and Aquib Nabi got three wickets each, as did Parvez Rasool who ensured the tail didn't wag.

Opener Shubham Khajuria (39*) and Shubham Pundir (16*) were at the middle as J&K ended on a fairly strong position.

Bengal v Odisha

Bengal got the first innings lead and had one foot in the semifinal at the end of the third day's play in Cuttack.

At stumps, Bengal were 79 for 2, leading Odisha by 161 runs.

Odisha began the day 151/4, trailing by 181 runs and having a chance at first innings lead. However, Ishan Porel, Nilkantha Das and Mukesh Kumar got three wickets each as Odisha folded for 250. Only captain Subhranshu Senapati fought with 46 while the rest of the middle and lower orders crumbled.

Bengal openers Koushik Ghosh (41) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (30) added 60 before both fell in quick succession. Bengal were still in a comfortable position at stumps.

Gujarat v Goa

Chintan Gaja got five wickets as Gujarat got closer to a semifinal spot with another commanding day at Valsad.

At stumps, Gujarat were 158 for 1 in their second innings, leading by a whopping 587 runs. It effectively means only formalities are left on the fourth day.

Goa began the day 46 for 2, after conceding 602 in the first innings. Gaja's five-fer reduced Goa to 173. Samit Gohel (70*) and Bhargav Merai (49*)  then powered Gujarat in their second innings.

Saurashtra v Andhra

Jaydev Unadkat continued his terrific form with a four-wicket haul to put Saurashtra on the verge of a semifinal spot in Ongole.

At stumps, Saurashtra were 93 for 2, leading by 376 runs in their second innings.

Andhra began the day 40/2, trailing by 379 runs. Unadkat's four-fer and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja's three wickets reduced Andhra to just 136 all out.

Avi Barot (44) and Vishwaraj Jadeja (35) were unbeaten at stumps as Saurashtra took control.

