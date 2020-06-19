Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ranji Trophy Runners-up Bengal Yet to Receive Prize Money From BCCI

The Cricket Association of Bengal is taking every step to keep its players mentally and physically fit during the lockdown, due to the coronavirus. The Ranji Trophy runners up from the last edition are constantly in touch with coach Arun Lal, and the board is also conducting various webinars for them.

Cricketnext Staff |June 19, 2020, 8:31 AM IST
But there is something that is missing. The team is yet to receive 1 cr prize money from the BCCI for finishing second in country's premier tournament. According to a report in The Telegraph, the point was even raised by a senior player during Thursday's online team bonding session that featured all the players and support staff.

Though the CAB has assured that the players would get their dues by the next week. "It's not that we are complaining. We certainly understand how the circumstances have been. But things do become really difficult if we don't get paid for three months or so," a player, who didn't wish to be named, told The Telegraph.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said on the issue, "The association is processing the needful and it's, in fact, nearing completion. The office-bearers are working overtime to ensure it… just that certain details after checking and internal audit need to be sent.

"One can expect that within a day or two, it would be sent to the BCCI for issuing necessary payments.

"With limited manpower resources due to the pandemic, payments to various players, support staff and match officials had to be made on priority basis as that's their mode of earning. I'm sure this too being an important issue would be completed at the earliest without wastage of any time," Avishek said.

It is also learnt that the state players received a part of their sponsorship money for 2015-16 season, a couple of days back.

