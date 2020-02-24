Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 6, W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth, 24 February, 2020

2ND INN

India Women

142/6 (20.0)

India Women
v/s
Bangladesh Women
Bangladesh Women*

34/1 (6.1)

Bangladesh Women need 109 runs in 83 balls at 7.88 rpo
Stumps

ZIM IN BAN, ONE-OFF TEST MATCH, 2020 One-off Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 22 - 26 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

265 (106.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

560/6 (154.0)

Zimbabwe trail by 286 runs

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: ZIM VS BAN

live
ZIM ZIM
BAN BAN

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

Match 10: KSA VS UAE

upcoming
KSA KSA
UAE UAE

Kuala Lumpur KAO

25 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 9: OMA VS MDV

upcoming
OMA OMA
MDV MDV

Kuala Lumpur KAO

25 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 11: BRN VS QAT

upcoming
BRN BRN
QAT QAT

Kuala Lumpur KAO

25 Feb, 202015:00 IST

Ranji Trophy | Saurashtra, Bengal and Karnataka Join Gujarat in Semifinals

Karnataka were staring at conceding a first-innings lead at one stage in the match but completed a come-from-behind victory, defeating J&K by 167 runs in Jammu.

Cricketnext Staff |February 24, 2020, 4:42 PM IST
Ranji Trophy | Saurashtra, Bengal and Karnataka Join Gujarat in Semifinals

Karnataka beat J&K

Karnataka were staring at conceding a first-innings lead at one stage in the match but completed a come-from-behind victory, defeating J&K by 167 runs in Jammu.

Karnataka began the day 245/4, leading by 259 runs. They extended that to 316 all out, setting J&K a target of 331.

Off-spinner K Gowtham then spun a web around J&K, dismissing them for 163 with a seven-wicket haul.

Saurashtra v Andhra

Only formalities were left in this match in Ongole, and Saurashtra completed them without much fuss to progress to the final four.

Saurashtra began the day 375/9, leading by 658 runs already. They were bowled out for 426, setting Andhra a target of 710. Andhra batted out 51 overs for 149 for 4 when players shook hands.

Bengal v Odisha

Only 16 overs was possible in the day in Cuttack due to bad light, after which Bengal qualified for the semifinal.

Bengal began the day 361/7 and were all out for 373, setting Odisha a target of 445 runs. Odisha were 39 for no loss when play was called off.

Gujarat had already qualified with a four-day victory over Goa.

bengalgujaratK Gowthamkarnatakaranji trophyRanji Trophy 2019-20saurashtra

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Tue, 25 Feb, 2020

UAE v KSA
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Tue, 25 Feb, 2020

MDV v OMA
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 T20 | Tue, 25 Feb, 2020

QAT v BRN
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more