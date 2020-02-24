Ranji Trophy | Saurashtra, Bengal and Karnataka Join Gujarat in Semifinals

Karnataka beat J&K
Karnataka were staring at conceding a first-innings lead at one stage in the match but completed a come-from-behind victory, defeating J&K by 167 runs in Jammu.
Karnataka began the day 245/4, leading by 259 runs. They extended that to 316 all out, setting J&K a target of 331.
Off-spinner K Gowtham then spun a web around J&K, dismissing them for 163 with a seven-wicket haul.
Saurashtra v Andhra
Only formalities were left in this match in Ongole, and Saurashtra completed them without much fuss to progress to the final four.
Saurashtra began the day 375/9, leading by 658 runs already. They were bowled out for 426, setting Andhra a target of 710. Andhra batted out 51 overs for 149 for 4 when players shook hands.
Bengal v Odisha
Only 16 overs was possible in the day in Cuttack due to bad light, after which Bengal qualified for the semifinal.
Bengal began the day 361/7 and were all out for 373, setting Odisha a target of 445 runs. Odisha were 39 for no loss when play was called off.
Gujarat had already qualified with a four-day victory over Goa.
