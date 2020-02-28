Ranji Trophy Semifinal | Big Boost to Have KL Rahul Back in the Side: Karun Nair
Karnataka skipper Karun Nair on Friday said K L Rahul's inclusion is a big boost for his team and he will look to get valuable inputs from the India opener during their semifinal clash against Bengal beginning here on Saturday.
