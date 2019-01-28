Ranji Trophy Semifinal, Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Live Score: Saurashtra Edge Closer to Victory

250 up for Saurashtra! From being in a precarious 23/3, they are now just 29 runs away from victory, led by their star Cheteshwar Pujara, who has had his luck but has hung on for a superb century.
09:58(IST)
The new ball is talking! Pujara has beaten on both edges, Arpit Vavasda is finding it a little tough to get his bat to the ball. This could be a crucial spell of play for Karnataka, their final throw of the dice.
09:52(IST)
Second new ball has been taken and Vinay Kumar has the first crack with it. Saurshtra are just 39 runs away from victory. Pujara and his luck still going strong.
09:42(IST)
OUT! Vinay Kumar is fired up. Good length delivery from the veteran and it jags back in off the wicket and keeps low. Jackson could do nothing about that and he is bowled. Saurashtra 237/4, need 42 runs to win.
09:41(IST)
Century! Well done Sheldon Jackson. The middle-order batsman has gone to score a well-deserved century. And he has nearly put Saurashtra on the cusp of victory.
09:30(IST)
The play has begun, two runs from the first over. Karnataka will look for some early wickets to put pressure on Saurashtra who have it easy for now. Jackson gets closer to his ton with a boundary. Target only 48 runs away.
09:15(IST)
Saurashtra were wobbling at 23 for 3 when the duo got together, and are now 55 runs away from a spot in the final with Pujara on 108 off 216 and Jackson on 90 off 205. Karnataka can take inspiration from the first innings, when Saurashtra slipped from 223 for 4 to 236 all out.
09:07(IST)
Hello and welcome to the coverage of Day 5 of the Raniji Trophy semifinal between Saurashtra and Karnataka. The unbeaten 201-run stand between Cheteshwar Pujara and Sheldon Jackson has put the visitors just 55 runs away from victory.
Catch all the live action from the Ranji Trophy semifinal between Karnataka and Saurashtra on Cricketnext.com