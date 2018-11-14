Ranji Trophy Takeaways: Jadejas Shine for Saurashtra; Jalaj Saxena Picks Seven for Kerala

Loading...
Here are the major takeaways from the third day of the second round of Ranji matches:
Indian Stars in Action
Ravindra Jadeja finished unbeaten on 178, before picking 3/104 with the ball to put Saurashtra in control against Railways. His namesake Dharmendrasinh Jadeja picked four wickets as well. Meanwhile, U-19 Asia Cup star Harsh Tyagi remained unbeaten at 73 for Railways, who lead by 130 runs with two wickets remaining.
Ishant Sharma gave Delhi an early breakthrough after Dhruv Shorey ton helped the home side set Himachal Pradesh a target of 376. Mayank Dagar followed his three-wicket spell in the first innings by picking three more in the second, but it will be an uphill task for Himachal to save this game. Gautam Gambhir was run out for 49.
Abhinav Mukund remained unbeaten on 101 to lead Tamil Nadu's reply after Hyderabad piled on a mammoth 565/9, riding on Akshath Reddy's 250.
Mavi's All-round Heroics for UP
Pacer Shivam Mavi first contributed with the bat, scoring 34, before he picked three wickets to put Uttar Pradesh in control against Odisha. Odisha currently trail by one run and have only three wickets remaining.
Jalaj Saxena Picks Seven
Veteran Jalaj Saxena picked 7/44, after scoring a ton to help Kerala reach a commanding position against Andhra, who have a 28-run lead but only two wickets in hand.
Sikkim and Uttarakhand Register Victories
After Milind Kumar's efforts yesterday, Bipul Sharma (90 and 6/113) and Ishwar Chaudhary (4/65 and 5/70) shine for Sikkim as they registered a nine-wicket victory over Nagaland.
Rajat Bhatia-led Uttarakhand also registered a victory with Deepak Dhopola picking 12/96, to help Uttarakhand move top of the plate division.
Gurinder Singh's picked four late wickets Meghalayaalya to give them a glimmer of hope after Pankaj Singh (6/39) helped Puducherry take a 63-run lead.
Karnataka's Tie Evenly Poised
After a top-order collapse, centuries from D Nischal and debut ton for BR Sharath helped Karnataka reach 378, before they dismissed Vidarbha for 307 to take a slender lead. Karnataka were 72/2 in their second innings.
Brief Scores:
Baroda 322 & 367/3 v Maharashtra 268
Gujarat 538/7d v Chhattisgarh 366/7
Railways 200 & 278/8 v Saurashtra 348
Vidarbha 307 & 72/2 v Karnataka 378
Bengal 510/9d v Madhya Pradesh 254/5
Delhi 317 & 281/4d v Himachal Pradesh 223 & 44/1
Kerala 328 v Andhra 254 & 102/8
Tamil Nadu 163/2 v Hyderabad 565/8
Assam 327 & 239/6d v Tripura 139 & 68/4
Odisha 256 & 180/7 v Uttar Pradesh 437
Goa 468/9d v Jammu and Kashmir 246/7
Haryana 81 & 72 v Jharkhand 143 & 12/1
Services 228 & 264 v Rajasthan 136 & 95
Arunchal Pradesh 220 & 331 v Mizoram 142 & 244/2
Nagaland 179 & 273 v Sikkim 374 & 81/1
Puducherry 389 & 95/4 v Meghalaya 326
Uttarakhand 228 & 99/2 v Manipur 137 & 185
First Published: November 14, 2018, 6:15 PM IST