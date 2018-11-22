Ranji Trophy Takeaways: Kerala, Manipur Register Historic Wins; Milind Kumar Continues to Pile on Runs

Loading...
Here are some of the major takeaways from Day 3 of the third round of Ranji matches:
Indian Stars in action
With most of the big guns giving this round of matches a miss, all eyes were on Mohammad Shami, who bowled 26 overs on Day 2 but couldn't do much to help his team's cause on Day 3 as Kerala needed only 44 runs to win. Shami bowled only 3 overs, ending with figures of 0/10. Interestingly, this was Kerala's first ever Ranji victory over Bengal.
Varun Aaron ripped through Rajasthan in the first innings but TM-Ul-Haq's 6/42 helped his team to show some kind of fight, skittling Jharkhand for 125. Ashok Menaria's 125 helped Rajasthan reach 379, with Aaron ending wicketless in the second innings.
Suresh Raina could only score 41 but Rinku Singh's unbeaten 163 helped UP reach a mammoth 535 against Services. Ankit Rajpoot struck early in the second innings, reducing Services to 35/1 (trail by 240) at stumps.
Big Teams on Show
Karnataka's heavyweight clash against Mumbai saw an interesting twist, Karnataka got a 195-run lead but chose not to enforce the follow-on. More's 5/52 meant Mumbai were dismissed for just 205 in reply to Karnataka's 400. Karnataka managed to reach 81/3 at stumps and lead by 276 runs with one day to go.
No play was possible between Andhra and Tamil Nadu with rain washing out Day 3.
Hiten Dalal led Delhi's reply, scoring 93 against Hyderabad but a flurry of wickets helped the home side reduce the visitors to 245/6 at stumps. Tanay Thyagarajan picked 3/41.
Rajesh Mohanty's 6/55 helped Odisha beat Assam by nine-wickets and pick-up their full quota of points.
Milind Kumar continues to shine
After back-to-back double tons, Milind Kumar scored another century, as he made 133 to help them reach 264 but still it was Uttarakhand who held the upper hand, with a 318-run first innings lead. While following on, Sikkim were 27/2.
Yashpal Singh played a captain's knock, scoring 156 and then Thokchom Singh's 4/20 helped Manipur register a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Mizoram.
Brief Scores
Elite Groups A and B
Karnataka 400 and 81 for 3 vs Mumbai 205
Punjab 293 and 127 for 1 vs Madhya Pradesh 315
Tamil Nadu 122 for 3 vs Andhra
Baroda 288 for 7 vs Vidarbha 529 for 6
Chhattisgarh 300 and 2 for 2 vs Railways 330
Delhi 245 for 6 vs Hyderabad 460
Gujarat 324 and 187 for 1 vs Saurashtra 349
Elite Group C
Tripura 124 and 233 for 4 vs Jammu & Kashmir 442
Services 260 and 35 for 1 vs Uttar Pradesh 535 for 9
Jharkhand 152 and 24 for no loss vs Rajasthan 100 and 379
Goa 177 and 30 for 2 vs Haryana 276 and 185
Plate division
Sikkim 264 vs Uttarakhand 582 for 9
Nagaland 106 and 332 for 8 vs Meghalaya 106
Puducherry 0 for no loss v Bihar
First Published: November 22, 2018, 6:06 PM IST