Ranji Trophy Takeaways: From Nayar & Vinay's Special 100s to 16-wicket Day in Lahli

Loading...
Some stars out, some stars in
R Ashwin, M Vijay, Parthiv Patel and Hanuma Vihari didn't participate in the second round games as they gear up for the Tests in Australia. Vijay, Parthiv and Vihari are in New Zealand for the first four-day game against New Zealand A.
There was still a fair bit of star watch though, with Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma in action. Raina had missed the first match for Uttar Pradesh as he was in Netherlands. With UP fielding first, Raina took a couple of catches, and is yet to bat.
Jadeja had a fair bit to do for Saurashtra with bat and ball. He picked four wickets to bowl Railways out for 200. Saurashtra were then in trouble at 32 for 4, but Jadeja bailed them out a little with an unbeaten 33. Saurashtra ended the day on 82 for 4.
Ishant returned to action after an injury break too, and only managed a first-ball duck batting at No. 9 for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh. The same match also saw Gautam Gambhir score a 50-ball 44. Both Gambhir and Ishant were out to dubious umpiring decisions.
Special 100s
Vinay Kumar and Abhishek Nayar got to centuries of different kinds.
Vinay Kumar played his 100th Ranji Trophy match as Karnataka took on defending champions Vidarbha. He had a fairly good day, picking up 1 for 34 from 17 overs as Vidarbha reached 245 for 8 by stumps.
Nayar played his 100th first-class match, turning up for Ranji debutants Puducherry against Meghalaya. Nayar, and his side, had a decent day in the office; he scored 57 batting at No. 5 and Puducherry ended the day on 269/7. Paras Dogra was the highest scorer with 101.
And a 100 missed
Yusuf Pathan fell one short of a century as Baroda posted 322 for 9 against Maharashtra. Yusuf came in at 70 for 4 and counter-attacked, scoring 99 off 96 with two sixes and 14 fours. He fell to off-spinner Chirag Khurana after a 160-run stand with Swapnil Singh.
16 wickets in Lahli
Jharkhand ended with a useful lead of 39 with four wickets remaining after a bowler-dominated day at Lahli, Rohtak against hosts Haryana. After opting to bat first, Haryana folded for just 81 in 41.3 overs with only Himanshu Rana (25) and Shubham Rohilla (36) getting into double-digits. The pacers Ajay Yadav (4 for 24), Rahul Shukla (3 for 24) and Varun Aaron (2 for 21) did all the damage.
Jharkhand's batsmen struggled too, ending the day on 120 for 6. Medium pacer Ashish Hooda bagged four for Haryana, while Ishan Kishan was unbeaten on 23 for Jharkhand.
Deepak Dhopola among wickets again
Uttarakhand's pacer Dhopola had picked up a six-fer on debut against Bihar. He bettered that performance with a seven-wicket haul (7 for 50) as Manipur were bowled out for just 137. Uttarakhand ended the day on 123 for 5.
Milind Kumar among runs again
Sikkim's Milind Kumar had scored 261 in the last match against Manipur, helping his side to victory from a once precarious position at 15 for 5. He remained unbeaten on 78 off 66 balls as Sikkim scored 120 for 5 in reply to Nagaland's 179 all out.
Brief scores of all matches
Assam 268/4 v Tripura
Mizoram 92 for 3 v Arunachal Pradesh 220
Sikkim 120/5 v Nagaland 179
Bengal 246/4 v Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh 42/1 v Odisha 256
Baroda 322/9 v Maharashtra
Gujarat 255/3 v Chhattisgarh
Saurahstra 82/4 v Railways 200
Vidarbha 245/8 v Karnataka
Delhi 305/8 v Himachal Pradesh
Andhra 225/8 v Kerala
Hyderabad 249/3 v Tamil Nadu
Goa 216/2 v Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand 120/6 v Haryana 81
Rajasthan 45/1 v Services 228
Puducherry 269/7 v Meghalaya
Uttarakhand 123/5 v Manipur 137
Abhishek NayarDeepak Dhopolaharyanaishant sharmaJharkhandMilind Kumarranji trophyRanji Trophy 2018-19Ravindra Jadejasuresh rainaVinay KumarYusuf Pathan
First Published: November 12, 2018, 5:56 PM IST