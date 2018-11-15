Ranji Trophy Takeaways: Jadeja & Saxena Shine Again; Rajasthan Chase Down 357

A century & an 8-wicket haul in a first-class match on multiple occasions:



WG Grace (3)

G Giffen (3)

J Briggs (2)

FA Tarrant (2)

FE Woolley (2)

JALAJ SAXENA (2)



The game vs Andhra was Saxena's 102nd FC while the remaining five players featured in over 250 FC games. #RanjiTrophy