Ranji Trophy Takeaways: Panchal Ton Gives Gujarat Win, Hyderabad Batsmen Frustrate Kerala

Loading...
Saurashtra batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who had suffered a neck injury in the match against Chhattisgarh, did not come out to bat in his side’s second innings. The match ended in a draw.
Tamil Nadu finally got a chance to bat in the match against Madhya Pradesh and opener Murali Vijay could only manage 19. All-rounder R Ashwin did not get a chance to bat but bagged four wickets in the match.
Parthiv Patel didn’t get a chance to bat in the second innings for Gujarat in the encounter against Baroda.
Hyderabad Batsmen go in a Shell
Starting day four at 30/1 against Kerala, Hyderabad's batsmen had a big task to clear the deficit of 495. Instead they played the waiting game and could only make 228 from 112 overs.
Bavanka Sandeep scored 56 from 155, while Kolla Sumanth managed 42 from 136 balls. In the end they did manage to salvage a draw and get one point for their effort.
Tamil Nadu Finally Bat
After waiting for two days, Tamil Nadu got a chance to bat against Madhya Pradesh. In a rain-affected encounter, they managed to score 236/4.
Skipper Baba Indrajith scored a ton (103) and put his team in a strong position. The match ended in a drab draw and both teams shared a point each.
Bad Light Saves Jharkhand
Assam needed 276 runs to win on the final day and were in a strong position to achieve that target. At one stage they were cruising at 140/2 in 39 overs, and with Sibsankar Roy (52) and Gokul Sharma (48) at the crease, a win for Assam looked possible.
That is when bad light stopped play, with around 30 overs still left in the day.
Priyank Panchal Takes Gujarat to Comfortable Win
After being set a target of 168, Priyank Panchal, skipper of Gujarat made a quickfire 112 from 132 balls to take Gujarat to a 9-wicket victory over Baroda.
The other star of the match for Gujarat was Rush Kalaria who bagged 7 wickets. This win fetched them six points.
Brief scores:
Gujarat bt Baroda by 9 wickets
Uttar Pradesh bt Goa by an innings and 247 runs
Maharashtra 343 vs Vidarbha 120 & 501/8 (Draw)
Mumbai 411 & 321/5 vs Railways 307 (Draw)
Saurashtra 475 & 179/5 vs Chhattisgarh 355 (Draw)
Punjab 414 & 102/2 vs Andhra 423 (Draw)
Bengal 380 & 203/3 vs HP 324 (Draw)
Kerala 495/6d vs Hyderabad 228/5 (Draw)
Madhya Pradesh 393 vs Tamil Nadu 236/4 (Draw)
Jharkhand 344 & 230/4d vs Assam 298 & 140/2 (Draw)
Odisha 324 & 267/7 vs Haryana 442 (Draw)
Tripura 360 & 232/2 vs Services 238 & 164/6 (Draw)
First Published: November 4, 2018, 6:23 PM IST