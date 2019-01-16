Ranji Takeaways: Mavi Puts UP in Driver's Seat, Jaffer Makes Uttarakhand Toil

Loading...
It turned out to be a bowler's day out in Wayanad where 15 wickets fell on the day. Left-arm seamer Rush Kalaria claimed a hattrick while Sanju Samson put up a brave front as he came out to bat for his team despite a broken finger.
In the last game, Wasim Jaffer and Sanjay Ramaswamy put up a show cracking individual tons to make Uttarakhand toil.
Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
(Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 340/7 vs Saurashtra 170/7)
19-year-old pacer Mavi had a day to cherish as he did what most of the Australian quartet of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon found so hard over the last two months - dislodge Pujara. India's U-19 World Cup star got one to bounce sharply from a short of a length area which caught Pujara by surprise and he could only fend it as far as Rahul Rawat at square leg.
Mavi further added the key wickets of Harvik Desai (84) and Kamlesh Makvana (0) to his kitty as UP looked set to secure a big first-innings lead in Lucknow.
Resuming on 340/7, Saurabh Kumar (55) and Mavi (42) added crucial lower order runs before Jaydev Unadkat's five-wicket haul brought the innings to a close on 385 in 103.3 overs. Unadkat was by far the best of Saurashtra's bowlers returning 5/86 in 22.3 overs. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja also chipped in with three wickets.
Ankit Rajpoot then started UP's defence off to a perfect start removing Snell Patel and Vishvaraj Singh Jadeja off consecutive deliveries before Mavi removed Pujara. Yash Dayal's twin strikes further dented Saurashtra as they slipped to 86/5 but Desai and Prerak Mankad dug in for a 65-run sixth-wicket stand.
By the end of the second day's play Saurashtra were 170/7 still trailing UP by 215 runs.
Karnataka vs Rajasthan - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
(Brief Scores: Rajasthan 224 & 11/0 vs Karnataka 263)
Old warhorse R Vinay Kumar came to Karnataka's rescue for the umpteenth time with a timely 83* to give the hosts an unlikely 39-run lead. Karnataka looked certain to concede a lead to Rajasthan after being reduced to 166/9 but Vinay had other plans. He forged a gallant 93-run partnership with No.11 Ronit More for the last wicket to dig his side out of a hole and end the second day on a high.
Resuming on 12/0, Karnataka lost opener D Nischal early with pacer Deepak Chahar drawing first blood. R Samarth (32) and Krishnamurthy Siddharth added 44 runs for the second wicket before the former fell lbw to Rahul Chahar.
Rajasthan's leading wicket-taker of the tournament so far, TM Ul-Haq struck twice in quick succession removing Karun Nair (4) and Manish Pandey (7). The left-arm pacer then got the big wicket of Siddharth for 52 before brothers Rahul and Deepak tore through Karnataka's lower middle-order to have them nine down.
However, Vinay and More dug in and saw their side through to a decisive lead of 39. Vinay did survive two very close lbw shouts but as they say, fortune favours the brave. More finally fell for 10 giving Rahul his five-wicket haul as Karnataka were bowled out for 263. Rahul's figures read 5/93 in 26.1 overs.
When play ended Rajasthan were 11/0 still trailing the hosts by 28 runs.
Kerala vs Gujarat - Krishnagiri Stadium, Wayanad
(Brief Scores: Kerala 185 & 171 vs Gujarat 162)
It was all happening at Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad where the pacers made merry on a surface which was providing them with assistance aplenty. A total of 15 wickets fell on the second day with the pacers accounting for 11 of them.
Resuming on 97/4, the Kerala pace trio of Sandeep Warrier, Basil Thampi and Nidheesh MD combined to pick up all ten Gujarat wickets to bowl them out for 162 and securing a crucial 23-run lead. While Warrier picked up 4/42 in his 23 overs, Nidheesh and Thampi picked up three wickets apiece. For Gujarat, Kalaria stroked a useful 36 at No.9 to push their score further.
Batting proved to be a real tough task at Wayanad with the variable bounce further complicating matters. Sachin Baby suffered a couple of blows to the hand while Sajumon Joseph was hit on the helmet from a ball that reared up from a length.
In such a scenario, Joseph's 56 proved to be a real handful as he crafted important stands first with Baby (24) and then Jalaj Saxena (44*).
Kalaria removed Joseph and Thampi off his last two deliveries of the innings' 52nd over before completing his hat-trick in the 54th with the wicket of Nidheesh first ball. Samson walked out to bat amidst huge cheers and playing with just one hand kept things at bay or nine deliveries. He was the last man dismissed falling to Axar Patel for 0.
Saxena remained unbeaten on 44 as Kerala were bowled out for 171 giving Gujarat a 194-run target to chase on day three. For the visitors, Kalaria and Axar picked up three wickets each while Arzan Nagwaswalla chipped in with two.
Vidarbha vs Uttarkahand - VCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
(Brief Scores: Uttarakhand 355 vs Vidarbha 260/1)
It was always going to be a challenge for new entrants Uttarakhand in their first-ever quarterfinals and they learnt it the way as Ramaswamy and Jaffer slammed unbeaten tons to take their side firmly on top at the end of the second day.
The visitors on their part did a fabulous job of posting 355 on the back of Saurabh Rawat's third first-class century. Resuming on 293/6, Rawat added the 32 runs he needed overnight to race to another century. He fell to pacer Umesh Yadav for 108 but not before taking his side to a good total. Umesh finished with 4/90 from his 31.4 overs and was the pick of Vidarbha's bowlers.
Deepak Dhapola, Uttarakhand's leading wicket-taker for the season then had Faiz Fazal dismissed early for 29 but that was all the joy that the visitors would get for the rest of the day as Jaffer and Ramaswamy made them toil.
When stumps were called for Vidarbha were 260/1 in 69 overs trailing Uttarakhand by just 95 runs. Jaffer was unbeaten on 111 while Ramaswamy had notched up 112.
Ankit RajpootBasil ThampiCheteshwar PujaraDeepak Chahardeepak dhapolaJaydev UnadkatR Vinay Kumarranji trophyRanji Trophy TakeawaysSandeep WarrierShivam Mavi
First Published: January 16, 2019, 6:09 PM IST