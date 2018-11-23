Ranji Trophy Takeaways: Uttarakhand Open Up Huge Gap in Plate Division, J&K Register First Win

Here are some of the major takeways from the last day of the third round of matches in the Ranji Trophy.
Success for the underdogs
Parvez Rasool led Jammu and Kashmir bagged their first win of the ongoing season in Group C, as they defeated Tripura by eight wickets. After bowling Tripura out for 358, J&K needed only 41 for victory and chased down the target losing just two wickets. It was Ahmed Bandy’s 228-ball 136 in the first innings, which was the difference between the two sides in the end.
On the other hand, Uttarakhand’s 178-runs victory over Sikkim went a long way in staking their claim as potential Plate group winners, having already opened up a seven point gap. Saurabh Rawat won the man of the match award for his 381 ball 220. With performances like these, Uttarakhand can potentially even pose a tough challenge to any of the teams that qualify from the other groups in the quarter final.
Rajasthan, Karnataka demonstrate entertaining and unpredictable fare of domestic cricket
As the contest between Rajasthan and Jharkhand came closer to its climax, the equation was pretty simple – Rajasthan needed just three wickets to win, as Jharkhand chased a target of 328. A win was pretty much out of the equation for Jharkhand, so all their hopes were pinned on a miraculous draw.
And the pair of Ishank Jaggi and Varun Aaron almost made sure that happened, as they blocked every ball, frustrating the Rajasthan bowlers in the process. However, Rahul Chahar ended with a five-wicket haul, as he mopped up the Jharkhand tail and ensured Rajasthan maintained the top spot in Group C. The course of the match ended in the last 20 minutes of the day - a great win for Rajasthan after just making 100 in the first innings.
Karnataka and Mumbai’s Group A encounter, touted to be one of the biggest games of the round ended in a rather unpredictable manner. Riding on Siddhartha’s 161, Karnataka made 400 in the first innings, and then dismissed Mumbai for a total of only 205. However, instead of making Mumbai follow-on, Karnataka chose to bat once again – something that may have ultimately cost them the match as Mumbai showed their experience to comfortably bat out the last day, ending on 173-4, chasing a target of 366.
Deepak Dhopola continues dream run
With 28 wickets in the three matches he has played in this season’s Ranji Trophy, Deepak Dhopola of Uttarakhand shows no signs of stopping. Few would have expected the seamer to be the top wicket taker after three rounds of the tournament, especially after only having made his List A debut for Uttarakhand in this season’s Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, five wickets against Sikkim put him at the top of the charts.
Brief Scores:
Plate Group
Meghalaya (389 and 91/4) vs Nagaland (106 and 371) – Meghalaya won by six wickets
Uttarakhand (582/9 d) vs Sikkim (264 and 140) – Uttarakhand won by an innings and 178 runs
Elite Group A
Chhatisgarh (300 and 219/5 d) vs Railways (330 and 70/1) – match drawn
Gujarat (324 and 329/4 d) vs Saurashtra (349 and 94/5) – match drawn
Karnataka (400 and 170/5 d) vs Mumbai (205 and 173/4) – match drawn
Vidarbha (529/6 d) vs Baroda (337 and 216/0) – match drawn
Hyderabad (460 and 156/1) vs Delhi (339) – match drawn
Elite Group B
Andhra (216) vs Tamil Nadu (208/7*) (undecided)
Punjab (293 and 265/9) vs Madhya Pradesh (315 and 67/1) – match drawn
Elite Group C
Rajasthan (100 and 379) vs Jharkhand (152 and 235) – Rajasthan won by 92 runs
Haryana (276 and 185) vs Goa (177 and 141) – Haryana won by 143 runs
Tripura (124 and 358) vs Jammu & Kashmir (442 and 43/2) – J&K won by 8 wickets
Services (260 and 225/2) vs Uttar Pradesh (535/9) – match drawn
Puducherry vs Bihar (no result, abandoned)
