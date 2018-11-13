Ranji Trophy Takeaways: Varun Aaron Helps Jharkhand Win in Two Days; Jadeja Slams Ton

Loading...
Here is a look at the major Ranji takeaways:
India Hopefuls in Action
Though Jharkhand could muster only 143 in response to Haryana's 81 in Lahili, the 62-run lead was enough as Aaron picked 6/32 in the second innings, helping the visitors skittle the home side for just 72 runs in the second innings. Jharkhand missed out on a bonus point but registered a nine-wicket victory.
India all-rounder Jadeja slammed a ton as well to follow-up his four-wicket effort which helped Saurashtra reach a commanding position against Railways.
Tiwary slammed an unbeaten double ton to help Bengal declare at 510/9 against Madhya Pradesh, who in response were 15/0 at stumps.
Suresh Raina and Ishant Sharma didn't have the best of outings, with Uttar Pradesh southpaw being dismissed for 10, while Ishant could register figures of 1/38 against Himachal Pradesh. Delhi, though reached a commanding position with Varun Sood's 4/53 which meant that Himachal were left placed at 216/8, that also after a late fightback led by Rishi Dhawan who scored 64.
Kedar Jadhav too wasn't among the runs, scoring only 7 after coming in to bat at No. 4 for Maharashtra.
Delhi Discards Shine in Plate Division
Milind Kumar continued his fine form as he scored his second consecutive double-ton, piling on 224 to help Sikkim reach 374, after being reduced to 30/4 at one stage. Pawan Suyal meanwhile registered figures of 7/108 against Milind's side, picking the first seven wickets for Nagaland.
Kshitiz Sharma picked 4/31 for Arunachal Pradesh, after important contributions with the bat (49 and 57) to put his side in charge against Mizoram.
Interestingly, all these players were left out by Delhi from their Ranji squad!
Elsewhere in the plate division, Pankaj Singh helped Puducherry take control against Meghalaya by picking up three quick wickets. Puducherry were dismissed for 389, after a ton by skipper D Rohit and Paras Dogra.
Chawla Shines With the Bat
Piyush Chawla, who is plying his trade for Gujarat now, slammed 61 to add to Dhruv Raval's 116 as Gujarat declared at 538/7 against Chattisgarh, who were 49/2 at stumps.
Hyderabad Pile on the runs
Akshath Reddy's unbeaten 248 and B Sandeep's 130 meant Hyderabad ended the day at 523/7 against Tamil Nadu in Tirunelveli.
Karnataka's Top order Failure
Late contribution by SB Wagh helped Vidarbha reach 307 before Karnataka's top-order had a disappointing outing, with D Nischal making 66 to be the top contributor. The game was evenly poised with Karnataka reaching 208/5 at stumps.
Brief Scores
Baroda 322 v Maharashtra 257 for 8
Gujarat 538 for 7 decl v Chhattisgarh 49 for 2
Railways 200 v Saurashtra 344 for 8
Vidarbha 307 v Karnataka 208 for 5
Bengal 510 for 9 decl v Madhya Pradesh 15 for 0
Delhi 317 v Himachal Pradesh 216 for 8
Andhra 254 v Kerala 227 for 1
Hyderabad 523 for 7 v Tamil Nadu
Assam 327 & 5 for 0 v Tripura 139
Odisha 256 v Uttar Pradesh 361 for 6
Goa 422 for 7 v Jammu and Kashmir
Haryana 81 & 72 v Jharkhand 143 & 12 for 1
Services 228 & 127 for 4 v Rajasthan 136
Arunchal Pradesh 220 & 251 for 5 v Mizoram 142
Nagaland 179 and 97 for 5 v Sikkim 374
Puducherry 389 v Meghalaya 161 for 6
Manipur 137 & 143 for 1 v Uttarakhand 228
First Published: November 13, 2018, 6:03 PM IST