Ranji Trophy Wrap | Bowlers Set Up Punjab Win, Double Ton for Harpreet Singh

Punjab’s bowlers were in fine form as they drove their side to a convincing win against Andhra while Harpreet Singh smashed a double century to put Chattisgarh in control against Jharkhand.
Here’s how the rest of the day panned out in the country.
Punjab beat Andhra by 4 Wickets
After Siddharth Kaul’s heroics with the ball in the first innings, Punjab bowled out Andhra in the second innings for 134. Captain Ricky Bhui fought a lone battle with 61 while KV Sasikanth scored 47. Vinay Choudhary finished with six wickets to his name as Punjab needed 125 to win. An unbeaten 51 by Anml Malhotra saved the day for the hosts who were reeling at 5/32 at one stage.
Harpreet Puts Chhattisgarh in Command
Harpreet continued from where he had left off on the first day and went on to add another 97 runs to his tally he finished with 221 to his name. Ajay Mandal scored an unbeaten 121 alongside him to propel them to a massive first innings score of 559. The tired Jharkhand unit then came out to bat and were unable to deal with Veer Pratap Singh, who snared 7/3 to reduce the opposition to 36/4 when stumps were drawn. Three of the top scored 0 for Jharkhand.
Sheldon Jackson Leads Fight Back for Saurashtra
Mumbai added 13 runs to their overnight total before being bowled out for 262 and the bowlers could not make the day count. Jackson scored 85 off 151 deliveries while Arpit Vasavada and Chirag Jani also helped thwart Mumbai’s attack as they dug deep in support. Shashank Attarde and Royston Dias picked two wickets each for Mumbai as Saurashtra finished the day with 257/6 on the board – five runs short of a first innings lead.
Advantage Karnataka Against MP
While R Samarth could not add too many runs to his overnight 105*, Karnataka’s lower order batsmen Shreyas Gopal (50) and Krishnappa Gowtham (82) added valuable runs on Day 2 to take their first innings score to 426. MP were always going to find it tough against a well-drilled side and ended the day having lost both their openers relatively cheaply. Karnataka’s bowlers have to pick only 8 wickets to take a first innings lead with a 366-run cushion behind them when they begin the third day’s play.
Kerala’s Batsmen Come Good Finally
Defending champions Vidarbha’s number 10 Darshan Nalkande was defiant as ever with the bat and scored an unbeaten 66 to help his side reach 326 in the first innings. MD Nidheesh finished with figures of 5/82 for Kerala while Jalaj Saxena had one wicket to his name. In response, Mohammed Azharuddeen (63*) and Saxena (30) gave Kerala a steady start with a rare 70 run opening stand. At stumps, Kerala were 110/1 with 135 runs to go before they can celebrate a first innings lead.
Other Results
Uttarakhand (83 & 137) lost to Services (173 & 48/0) by 10 wickets
Puducherry (490) beat Manipur (138 & 11) by an innings and 241 runs
Assam (97 & 197) lost to Haryana (198 & 100/3) by 7 wickets
Other Scores
J&K (329 &49/1) vs Tripura (187)
Arunachal Pradesh (351) vs Bihar (221/9)
Meghalaya (174 & 155) vs Sikkim (128 & 66/7)
Goa (318) vs Nagaland (167/9)
Delhi (293) vs Gujarat (269/4)
Bengal (123) vs Rajasthan (241 & 156/8)
Baroda (174 & 10/0) vs Tamil Nadu (490/7d)
Himachal Pradesh (283) vs Railways (291/5)
Odisha (293) vs Maharashtra (219/2)
Mizoram (109 & 48/3) vs Chandigarh (587/5d)
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ranji Trophy Wrap | Bowlers Set Up Punjab Win, Double Ton for Harpreet Singh
Punjab’s bowlers were in fine form as they drove their side to a convincing win against Andhra while Harpreet Singh smashed a double century to put Chattisgarh in control against Jharkhand.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Thu, 06 Feb, 2020
USA v OMAHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020
BAN v PAKRawalpindi
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020
ENG v SADurban
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020
IND v NZAuckland All Fixtures
Team Rankings