U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Semi Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 04 February, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan Under-19

172 (43.1)

Pakistan Under-19
v/s
India Under-19
India Under-19*

17/0 (4.0)

India Under-19 need 157 runs in 278 balls at 3.38 rpo
Live

ENG IN SA, 3 ODIS, 2020 1st ODI, Newlands, Cape Town, 04 February, 2020

1ST INN

England *

82/2 (15.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by South Africa (decided to field)

Ranji Trophy Wrap | Hat-trick for Kaul, Mohammed Picks Seven-for, Sarfaraz Piles on the Runs

Punjab’s Siddharth Kaul picked up a hat-trick against Andhra on a day when both sides were bowled out once, resulting in 24 wickets on the first day.

Cricketnext Staff |February 4, 2020, 5:35 PM IST
Ranji Trophy Wrap | Hat-trick for Kaul, Mohammed Picks Seven-for, Sarfaraz Piles on the Runs

Sarfaraz Khan continued his fantastic form with the bat and once again dug Mumbai out of a hole against Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy tie. Elsewhere Punjab’s Siddharth Kaul picked up a hat-trick against Andhra on a day when both sides were bowled out once, resulting in 24 wickets on the first day.

Here’s how the opening day of the penultimate round panned out across the country.

Sarfaraz Saves Mumbai Yet Again

Suryakumar Yadav scored a first ball duck and Siddesh Lad only managed 13. Sarfaraz, who has been in some scintillating form off late, came into bat at 74/3 and scored 78 to take his tally to 605 runs in the last three innings. Shams Mulani added 59 and Mumbai finished with 249/8 when stumps were drawn. For Saurashtra, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja did the most damage with the ball and finished with figures of 5/90 on the day.

Siddharth Kaul Takes Hat-trick as 24 wickets fall on Opening Day

Up against a strong Punjab side, Andhra had the worst possible start as both openers fell for ducks. Bodapati Sumanth top scored for them with 22 before Sid Kaul cleaned up the tail with three wickets off three deliveries. Punjab however could not make the advantage count as Shoaib Md Khan and S Ashish both picked five wickets each. The Mandeep Singh-led side though did manage an 11-run first innings lead before being bowled out for 108 in the final session. Andhra’s second innings began in similar fashion to their first and they lost quick wickets to Vinay Choudhary. At stumps, Andhra were 31/4.

Advantage Tamil Nadu against Baroda

Opening bowler M Mohammed found his rhythm from the word go and Baroda’s batsmen found the going tough. Mohammed finished with figures of 7/68 to derail Baroda’s hopes of big first innings total. Atit Sheth top scored with 53 as they were bundled out for 168. In response, Laxmesha Suryapprakash and Abhinav Mukund scored commanding half-centuries at the top of the order to bring Tamil Nadu within 33 runs of a lead at stumps.

Century for R Samarth Against Madhya Pradesh

In-form up until recently, Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed for a duck and Rohan Kadam followed soon after. Captain Karun Nair needed to step up in the absence of Manish Pandey, but he failed to convert a start leaving Samarth and Krishnamurthy Siddharth to battle it out. Samarth ended the day unbeaten on 105 while Siddharth had 62* to his name.

Vidarbha Make Kerala Toil, Jaffer Crosses 12,000 Runs  

The veteran Wasim Jaffer scored yet another half-century and in the process became the first batsmen to score more than 12,000 runs in the tournament. Kerala’s in-form bowler Jalaj Saxena had no affect with the ball on the defending champions as they piled on the runs. Vidarbha were 239/6 when stumps were drawn. Along with Jaffer, Ganesh Satish also scored a half century.

Other Scores

Chhattisgarh (238/4) vs Jharkhand

J&K (280/9) vs Tripura

Uttarakhand (83 & 10/0) vs Services (173)

Arunachal Pradesh (283/6) vs Bihar

Meghalaya (174) vs Sikkim (105/6)

Goa (260/5) vs Nagaland

Puducherry (363/8) vs Manipur

Delhi (270/6) vs Gujarat

Rajasthan (241) vs Bengal (47/1)

Himachal Pradesh (283) vs Railways

Assam (97) vs Haryana (198/9)

Odisha (220/5) vs Maharashtra

Mizoram (109) vs Chandigarh (193/3)

Mumbai vs Saurashtraranji trophysarfaraz khanSiddharth KaulSiddharth Kaul hat-trickwasim jaffer

