BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

210/7 (82.0)

South Africa trail by 59 runs, MIN. 3.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia

454 (150.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

63/0 (29.0)

New Zealand trail by 391 runs
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 34, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 04 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sylhet Thunder

143/6 (20.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Rajshahi Royals
Rajshahi Royals*

95/2 (10.3)

Rajshahi Royals need 50 runs in 58 balls at 5.17 rpo

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Ranji Trophy Wrap | Mumbai and Karnataka Set Up Thriller, Tamil Nadu's Struggles Continue

Mumbai and Karnataka threw punches at each other through the day, which ended with Mumbai on 109 for 5 and a lead of 85 at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Cricketnext Staff |January 4, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
Karnataka v Mumbai

Mumbai and Karnataka threw punches at each other through the day, which ended with Mumbai on 109 for 5 and a lead of 85 at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Karnataka started the day on 79 for 3 after having bowled Mumbai out for just 194 on Day 1. Shashank Attarde bagged five wickets for Mumbai but Shreyas Gopal (31) and BR Sharath (46) played handy knocks to give Karnataka a lead.

Karnataka then struck with the ball once again, with Abhimanyu Mithun picking up three wickets and V Koushik bagging two. Sarfaraz Khan walked in at 12 for 3, which became 26 for 4, but resisted well with an unbeaten 53. Mumbai will also be without Prithvi Shaw, who has been ruled out with injury to his shoulder.

Punjab v Delhi

A 96 from captain Dhruv Shorey and an unbeaten 64 from Nitish Rana helped Delhi stay in the race for first-innings lead against Punjab at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Punjab began the day on 266 on 8 before being bowled out for 313. Delhi lost opener Anuj Rawat for a duck but Kunal Chandela (31) and then Shorey and Rana revived them with handy contributions.

Punjab struck late, with Shorey missing out on a century and Simarjeet Singh falling in what was the last over of the day.

Hyderabad v Kerala

Hyderabad bowled Kerala out for 164 but the visitors fought back with the ball at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Beginning the day on 126 for 7, Kerala folded cheaply with Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Kiran bagging four wickets apiece. Sandeep Warrier and Basil Thampi reduced Hyderabad to 16 for 4 and then 44 for 5 in reply, before Kolla Sumanth fought back with an unbeaten 91.

Sumanth and Ravi Teja (32) put the innings on track before Saaketh Sairam contributed 27 vital runs from No. 9 as Hyderabad ended 29 runs ahead of Kerala.

Uttar Pradesh v Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's struggles in the season continued as they managed just 165 for 6 at the end of the day, after the first day was completely washed out at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

UP chose to field before Tamil Nadu had a good opening stand of 79 between Ganga Sridhar and L Suryaprakash. Once the former fell for 45, the top order collapsed to leave TN in trouble. Suryaprakash made 51 before being dismissed, with pacer Saurabh Kumar ending with three wickets.

Baroda v Railways

Bowlers had a field day at Motibaug Cricket Ground in Vadodara where a total of 19 wickets fell in the day. At stumps on Day 2, Railways were 1 for 1 needing a further 200 runs to win.

Railways began the day 177 runs behind and with 8 wickets in hand after Baroda folded for 201 on the first day. Anureet Singh picked up five wickets as Railways folded for 99 before Baroda themselves collapsed to 98 all out. Anureet struck with the ball in the second innings too as Railways lost opener Avinash Yadav for duck.

Brief scores

Bengal vs Gujarat 46/1

Meghalaya 65 vs Pondicherry 80

Nagaland vs Chandigarh 263/3

Mumbai 194 & 109/5 vs Karnataka 218

Jharkhand 259 vs J & K 135/3

Chhattisgarh 119 vs Haryana 123

Hyderabad 193/8 vs Kerala 164

Punjab 313 vs Delhi 195/4

Rajasthan 151 & 23/2 vs Andhra 257

Himachal 175 vs Madhya Pradesh 364/7

Uttar Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu 165/6

Baroda 201 & 98 vs Railways 99 & 1/1

Services 285 vs Maharashtra 44 & 93/5

Uttarakhand 32/4 vs Assam 294

Bihar 226/8 vs Mizoram 378

Goa 553/5d vs Manipur 106 & 21/4

Dhruv ShoreyMohammed SirajNitish RanaRanji Trophy 2019-20sarfaraz khan

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
