Ranji Trophy Wrap | Sarfaraz Khan Smashes Unbeaten Double, R Vinay Kumar Achieves 500 Wickets

Former Karnataka man Vinay Kumar added another feather to his hat while former Australian skipper Steve Waugh made an appearance at the Eden Gardens to give photography a shot.

Cricketnext Staff |January 27, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
Ranji Trophy Wrap | Sarfaraz Khan Smashes Unbeaten Double, R Vinay Kumar Achieves 500 Wickets

With Mumbai’s stars missing due to national duty Sarfaraz Khan continued with his golden run of form and smashed an unbeaten double hundred at the picturesque Dharamsala Stadium. Former Karnataka man Vinay Kumar added another feather to his hat while former Australian skipper Steve Waugh made an appearance at the Eden Gardens to give photography a shot.

Here’s how the day panned out across the country.

Sarfaraz Khan Scores Double Hundred for Mumbai

Batting first on a difficult wicket in Dharamsala, Mumbai’s blushes were once again saved by Sarfaraz Khan. After scoring a triple hundred against UP Sarfaraz scored an unbeaten 226 after coming into bat with his side in trouble at 16/3. Khan, who says he has worked on his fitness on the advice of Virat Kohli, had Aditya Tare (62) for company for most of the day. Sarfaraz will be looking to complete back to back triple tons on Day 2 after making Himachal Pradesh toil. Mumbai, at stumps, were 372/5.

Kerala’s Batting Woes Continue Against Andhra Pradesh

Robin Uthappa scored 17 as Basil Thampi top scored with 42 for Kerala before they were skittled out for 160 by Andhra Pradesh. Shoaib Md Khan finished with figures of 5/62 as Kerala’s batting failed to deal to with him. Andhra Pradesh in response put on a better showing with the bat in the 27 overs they faced and finished with 57/1. Kerala captain Jalaj Saxena, who’s been in excellent form recently, bowled only one over.

Vidarbha Dismissed for 142 by Gujarat

The defending champions did not have the best opening day in Surat as Fais Fazal fell cheaply and Wasim Jaffer could not hold his end up either. Aniruddha Choudhari top scored with 42 as Siddharth Desai returned with figures of 4/40 for Gujarat. Parthiv Patel and Bhargav Merai both kept the new ball at bay after Samit Gohel was dismissed and Gujarat need 54 more runs to take a first innings lead on the second day.

R Vinay Kumar Achieves 500 First Class Wickets

Former India bowler Vinay Kumar was in fine form against Chandigarh as he ran through their batting and picked six wickets, in the ending the day with 502 first class wickets and back to back five-wicket hauls. The former Karnataka man’s bowling helped Puducherry bowl out their opposition for 134 in quick time, however they could not make the advantage count and lost four wicket for 37 before stumps were drawn.

16 Wickets Fall in Baroda vs Saurashtra on Day 1

Left armer Jaydev Unadkat had a fantastic outing for Saurashtra and picked six wickets to derail Baroda. Kedar Devdhar scored 52 at the top of the order however got very little support from the fellow batsmen. Baroda were bowled out for 154 but bounced back with the ball. Lukman Meriwala took four wickets to bring them back into the game as Saurashtra ended the day at 114/6. Sheldon Jackson scored a duck.

Other Scores

Odisha (215/3) vs Assam

Tripura (121) vs Maharashtra (127/5)

Bihar (208) vs Meghalaya (18/0)

Bengal (286/5) vs Delhi

Nagaland (243) vs Mizoram (8/0)

Sikkim (169 & 1/1) vs Manipur (91)

Hyderabad (171) vs Rajasthan (2/0)

Madhya Pradesh (230) vs UP (22/3)

Railways (98/6) vs Karnataka

Chattisgarh (270/4) vs J&K

Services (232/8) vs Jharkhand

Uttarakhand (109) vs Haryana (50/5)

Goa (376/2) vs Arunachal Pradesh

