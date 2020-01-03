Ranji Trophy Wrap: Shubman Gill Courts Controversy, Avesh Khan Takes Five, Mumbai's Batting Woes Continue

The New Year’s first set of Ranji Trophy matches did not begin the way everyone would have liked as rain and controversy and plenty of wickets made the headlines.
Mumbai’s batting faltered yet again and Shubman Gill threw his weight around against Delhi. Maharashtra also had a terrible start to the year after being skittled out for their second lowest total in the history of the tournament.
Suryakumar Yadav Fights Lone Battle Against Karnataka
Names like Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane would generally give a domestic side hope for a good outing with the bat but Mumbai’s India players failed to impress once again. Reduced to 6/60 at one stage, Mumbai needed captain Suryakumar Yadav’s 77 alongside Shashank Attarde’s 35 to bring some sense of respectability to their innings as they finished with 194. Vasuki Koushik picked three wickets while three others finished with two each for Karnataka.
Ravi Samarth (40*) and Devdutt Padikkal (32) then scored freely in the final session as Karnataka ended the day at 79/3 and firmly in the driver’s seat.
Shubman Gill Forces Umpire to Change Decision Against Delhi
Batting first in Mohali, Punjab got off to a terrible start as they not only lost early wickets but also had young Shubman Gill embroiled in a controversy. The current white-ball captain of the India A team refused to leave the crease after he was adjudged caught-behind by slow medium bowler Subodh Bhati. An argument with the umpire followed and the batsman was reinstated after a discussion between the on-field officials, leading to stoppage of play for around 10 minutes.
Gill was batting on 10 then. Gill didn't last long as he edged one off Simarjeet Singh to Anuj Rawat for 23 off 41 balls with the team's score on 60.
After that Gurkeerat Singh (65) and Mandeep Singh (81) took charge and drove Punjab to 266/8 at stumps. Anmolpreet Singh added 45 valuable runs too.
Deepak Hooda Keeps Railways at Bay
After too early wickets it was Aditya Waghmode (31) who along with Deepak Hooda (86) steadied the ship for Baroda. While Hooda went onto score a bagful of runs, the likes Krunal Pandya and Yusuf Pathan failed to make any impact. Hooda built valuable partnerships with the lower order as well with Swapnil Singh (23) and Atit Sheth (21) contributed with cameos to push the total to 201.
Railways were not able to turn things around with the bat either as they lost two quick wickets in the 5.4 overs they batted. Railways ended the day 177 runs behind and with 8 wickets in hand.
Bad Light Allows Kerala Breathing Space Against Hyderabad
After a delayed start, Kerala had the worst possible start losing two of their top three for ducks. Robin Uthappa also failed to register a score in double figures while captain Sachin Baby managed 29. Salman Nizar was dismissed 37 leaving Kerala reeling at 126/7, before play was called off due to poor light. Ravi Kiran was the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad as he ended the day with figures of 3/24.
Close Battle in Progress Between Himachal and Madhya Pradesh
Batting first, Himachal hardly got their innings going against Madhya Pradesh. Priyanshu Khanduri scored 31 at the top of the innings while Akash Vashist outscored him and got 33. Only four others registered scores in double figures as they failed to deal with the likes of Avesh Khan (5/52) and Ishwar Pandey (3/51) and were bundled out for 175.
Himachal however bounced back with the ball. Pankaj Jaiswal (2/16) was the pick of the bowlers for them as MP, apart from Rameez Khan (36*), were unable to stitch together partnerships and were four down when stumps were drawn.
Other Scores
Jharkhand – 170/4 vs Jammu and Kashmir
Rajasthan – 151, Andhra Pradesh - 82/2
Maharashtra – 44, Services – 141/4
Assam – 237/5 vs Uttarakhand
Mizoram – 310/2 vs Bihar
Manipur – 106, Goa – 225/2
No Play Possible on Day 1
Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh
UP vs TN
Chhattisgarh vs Haryana
Nagaland vs Chandigarh
Meghalaya vs Puducherry
Tripura vs Odisha
Bengal vs Gujarat
Ranji Trophy Wrap: Shubman Gill Courts Controversy, Avesh Khan Takes Five, Mumbai's Batting Woes Continue
Mumbai's batting faltered yet again and Shubman Gill threw his weight around against Delhi. Maharashtra also had a terrible start to the year after being skittled out for their second lowest total in the history of the tournament.
