Ranji Trophy Wrap | First Win for TN, Kerala Capitulate and Manoj Tiwary Slams Triple Ton

Delhi’s Ishant Sharma picked up an ankle injury against Vidarbha, but the likes of Manoj Tiwary, R Ashwin and Jalaj Saxena all had good outings on day 2 of their Ranji Trophy games.
Here’s how the day panned out across the country.
Tamil Nadu Finally Win
R Ashwin picked three wickets as Tamil Nadu put in a commanding performance to beat Railways by an innings and 64 runs. Resuming at the overnight score of 236 for 4, Tamil Nadu suffered an early jolt when the experienced Dinesh Karthik fell to left-arm spinner Harsh Tyagi, adding just one run to his 57. Baba Indrajith (58) guided the team to 330 and they finished with a massive 154-run first innings lead. The Railway batsmen were shot out in 36.4 overs as R Sai Kishore (5/16) and R Ashwin (3/36) ran through the batting.
Jalaj Saxena’s Seven-for Goes in Vain as Kerala Capitulate
Saxena who has been in fine form this season, picked three wickets on the second day including Yash Kothari for 92 to finish with seven wickets. Kerala’s bowlers put in an improved display as they wrapped up Rajasthan’s innings for 268 in 32 overs and conceded a lead of 178 runs the second day. However Shubham Sharma picked six wickets for Rajasthan as they skittled out their opposition for 82, 8 runs less than their first innings score of 90, to win by an innings and 96 runs.
Maiden Triple Ton for Manoj Tiwary
Tiwary began the second day at 156 not out and finished with 303 off 414 deliveries before Bengal declared having posted a mammoth 635/7. While Tiwary kept piling on the runs from one end Shreevats Goswami scored 95 and Arnab Nandi added (65*). Bengal then backed Hyderabad further into a corner as Akash Deep (3/46) and Mukesh Kumar (2/29) created havoc. Hyderabad ended the day at 83/5 in Kalyani.
Upendra Yadav Puts UP in Command Against Mumbai
In another game where plenty of runs were scored, Upendra Yadav scored 203 not out as a strong UP side took Mumbai’s bowlers to the cleaners. Akashdeep Nath could not add to his overnight score of 115 and Rinku Singh (84) managed to stick it out for four overs. Yadav then hammered 27 fours and 3 sixes in a 239-ball knock as UP declared at 625/8 leaving a tired Mumbai less than an hour to bat. Mumbai batted seven overs and were 2/20 with Shashank Attarde (9) and Jay Bista (3) dismissed by Ankit Rajpoot.
Sheldon Jackson Gives Saurashtra Edge Against MP
Picking up at 295/8 on Day 2, Sheldon Jackson with Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya, both of whom played a combined total of 27 deliveries, allowing Saurashtra to reach 344. Jackson added 43 runs from his end before being the last man to be dismissed. MP’s batsmen however struggled and lost wickets at regular intervals before Yash Dubey (50*) and Venkatesh Iyer (50*) steadied the ship and guided the team to stumps with the score at 183/5.
Other scores
Maharashtra (175 & 106/2) vs Assam (244)
Nagaland (166) vs Bihar (244/5)
Uttarakhand (227 & 4/0) vs Jharkhand (298)
Odisha (161 & 136/7) vs J&K (124)
Mizoram (201 & 179) vs Sikkim (139 & 112/5)
Vidarbha (179 & 35/0) vs Delhi (163)
Gujarat (281 & 23/0) vs Punjab (229)
Himachal Pradesh (496) vs Baroda (150/2)
Haryana (176 & 133) vs Services (97)
Goa (251) vs Chandigarh (310/3)
Puducherry (209 & 264/7) vs Arunachal Pradesh (162)
Results
Tripura (53 &144) lost to Chattisgarh (225) by an innings and 28 runs
Meghalaya (235) defeated Manipur (27 & 92) by an innings and 116 runs
