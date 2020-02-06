Ranji Trophy Wrap | TN Win With Bonus Point Again, MP Inch Close to Karnataka's Total

Tamil Nadu beat Baroda with bonus point
TN got their second bonus point victory on the bounce, beating Baroda by an innings and 57 runs at Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara.
Baroda began the day 10/0, trailing by 306 runs. Abhinav Mukund's first-innings double-ton, which took him past 10000 first-class runs, had helped TN declare on 490/7 in response to Baroda's first innings 174 all out.
Pacer K Vignesh bagged five wickets in the second innings as Baroda folded for 259. Captain Krunal Pandya fought for 74 while N0. 9 Atit Seth scored 70.
Saurashtra lead, Mumbai fight
Saurashtra, who were five away from Mumbai's first innings score at the start of the day, took a lead before Suryakumar Yadav fought back for the visitors with a quick ton.
Saurashtra were 257/6 at the start of the day and ended with 335, with Chirag Jani unbeaten on 84. Suryakumar then scored 134 off 130, with three sixes and 17 fours, to get quick runs for Mumbai. Shams Mulani stayed unbeaten on 67 off 71 as Mumbai kept attacking. Mumbai were 285 for 3 in only 53 overs at the end of the day, leading by 212 runs.
MP inch closer to Karnataka's total
Aditya Shrivastava's unbeaten century and Venkatesh Iyer's 80* helped Madhya Pradesh inch closer towards Karnataka's first-innings total at Shimoga.
Madhya Pradesh were 60/2 at the beginning of the day and lost overnight batsmen with the score on 123 for 4. Karnataka's 426 seemed a distance away but Shrivastava and Iyer shared an unbroken 188-run stand to keep their fight alive.
MP are now 115 runs away, with Iyer having batted 200 balls and Shrivastava on 109 off 223.
Kerala v Vidarbha rained off
Day 3 of the Ranji tie between Kerala and Vidarbha was called off due to rain without a ball being bowled at VCA stadium in Nagpur.
Kerala were 191 for 3 in response to Vidarbha's 326.
Jharkhand follow on against Chhattisgarh
Virat Singh scored 140 but that didn't prevent Jharkhand from following on against Chhattisgarh in Jamshedpur.
Jharkhand began the day 36/4, trailing by a massive 523 runs. Virat's century was the only saving grace in the first innings that produced only 242 runs.
They were better in the second attempt, reaching 51 for no loss at stumps, still trailing by 266 runs.
Results
Punjab 108 & 129/6 v Andhra 97 & 134
Punjab Won by 4 Wickets
Baroda 174 & 259 v Tamil Nadu 490/7d
Tamil Nadu Won by an innings and 57 Runs
Haryana 198 & 100/3 v Assam 97 & 197
Haryana Won by 7 Wickets
Uttarakhand 83 & 137 v Services 73 & 48/0
Services Won by 10 Wickets
Chandigarh 587/5d v Mizoram 109 & 122
Chandigarh Won by an innings and 356 Runs
Tripura 187 & 119 v J & K 329 & 306/9d
J & K Won by 329 Runs
Manipur 138 & 111 v Pondicherry 490
Pondicherry Won by an innings and 241 Runs
Meghalaya 174 & 155 v Sikkim 128 & 135
Meghalaya Won by 66 Runs
Nagaland 176 & 134 v Goa 318 & 221/4d
Goa Won by 229 Runs
Brief scores
Jharkhand 242 & 51/0 v Chhattisgarh 559
Arunachal Pradesh 351 & 162/8 v Bihar 291
Delhi 293 & 228/4 v Gujarat 335
Rajasthan 241 & 201 v Bengal 123 & 185/4
Vidarbha 326 v Kerala 191/3
Karnataka 426 v Madhya Pradesh 311/4
Railways 545/7d v Himachal 283 & 24/0
Saurashtra 335 v Mumbai 262 & 285/3
Maharashtra 543/5d v Odisha 293 & 24/0
