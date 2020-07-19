Ranji & U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy on BCCI's Mind in Coronavirus-hit Domestic Calendar: Report
The BCCI has decided to conduct only two domestic tournaments this year -- The Ranji Trophy and the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy -- due to the widespread of coronavirus in the country, according to a report in the Times of India.
