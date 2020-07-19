Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 206 runs to win, MIN. 48.2 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC *

86/1 (5.4)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Cyprus Moufflons CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Ranji & U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy on BCCI's Mind in Coronavirus-hit Domestic Calendar: Report

The BCCI has decided to conduct only two domestic tournaments this year -- The Ranji Trophy and the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy -- due to the widespread of coronavirus in the country, according to a report in the Times of India.

Cricketnext Staff |July 19, 2020, 9:51 AM IST
Ranji & U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy on BCCI's Mind in Coronavirus-hit Domestic Calendar: Report

The BCCI has decided to conduct only two domestic tournaments this year -- The Ranji Trophy and the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy -- due to the widespread of coronavirus in the country, according to a report in the Times of India.

The board has decided to do away with Duleep Trophy, the Deodhar Trophy, the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the CK Nayudu Under-23 tournament. While efforts are being put in to have the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

The major change in the Ranji Trophy could be that the championship will go back to its earlier format and teams will be divided according to zones – North, West, South, East and Central. The group matches will be played within the zones, and the winners will compete in knockout tournament.

If the Ranji goes on with the above proposed format, same format will be applicable to the U-19 tournament as well.

“Right now, there’s still just an outside chance of including Mushtaq Ali (T20 tournament) in the plans. Let’s see how things work out,” say those in the know.

The decision to hold the Ranji apart from the IPL was that, it is the only tournament that gives a chance to players to earn high salaries.

“Cricketers don’t earn from any other domestic tournament in the country the way they earn from IPL. Ranji is the second highest paying tournament. Eight teams play the IPL, 38 teams play the Ranji. Players earn anywhere between (Rs) 10-12 lakh per Ranji season or more and some state associations also share sponsorship money. It’s a source of livelihood for many cricketers, who earn by playing the game. That is why it is important for the Ranji Trophy to happen,” say those tracking developments.

“In these times of Covid, it is important that all players continue to receive their fair share of money and respect,” sources say.

bccidomesticiplipl 2020ranji trophyvinood mankad trophy

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more