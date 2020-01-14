Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

Ranji Wrap | Andhra, Odisha Post Wins, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Hold on for Draws

Jaweed Ali made 98 but KV Sasikanth's five wicket haul ensured Andhra got seven points through an innings and 96 run victory over Hyderabad at Ongole.

Cricketnext Staff |January 14, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Ranji Wrap | Andhra, Odisha Post Wins, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Hold on for Draws

Andhra beat Hyderabad

Jaweed Ali made 98 but KV Sasikanth's five wicket haul ensured Andhra got seven points through an innings and 96 run victory over Hyderabad at Ongole.

Hyderabad were 45/3 at the start of the day and were bowled out for 225 with Sasikanth getting 5 for 60. Jaweed made 98 off 161 balls from No. 5 but Hyderabad could not put up a fight.

Andhra had posted 489 for 8 in their only innings, after Hyderabad folded for 168 in their first innings.

Odisha beat Haryana in a thriller

Odisha beat Haryana by one wicket in a thriller at Lahli, Rohtak.

Odisha began the day on 147/7 needing 32 runs on the final day.

Rajesh Dhuper fell for 32, adding only 3 to his overnight total. Rajesh Mohanty however added 17 to his overnight score to make 21 before he fell, three away from the target. Basant Mohanty and Pappu Roy, numbers 10 and 11, finished the game for Odisha.

Ashwin helps Tamil Nadu draw, Mumbai take three points

A fighting half-century from R Ashwin helped Tamil Nadu hold on for a draw against Mumbai, but could not prevent the visitors from getting the first-innings lead at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Following on in their second innings after being bowled out for 324 in the first, TN were 48 for 1 when players shook hands.

TN started the day at 249 for 7 in response to Mumbai's 488 all out. Ashwin and Sai Kishore (42 off 192 balls), who had batted through the last session on Day 3, continued their fight taking TN closer to safety. Sai Kishore's run out gave Mumbai hope but Ashwin, who was dropped twice through his knock, fought to make 79 off 206 balls. Although he couldn't help TN evade follow on, he batted enough time to ensure a draw.

Mumbai got three points while TN got only one.

Karnataka hold on for draw

R Samarth and Devdutt Padikkal scored half-centuries as Karnataka held on for a draw in Rajkot, while Saurashtra walked away with three points.

Starting the day on 30 for no loss, Karnataka reachd 220 for 4 when play was called off. Karnataka were bowled out for 171 in the first innings after Saurashtra had made 581.

Samarth made 74 off 159 balls while Padikkal made 53 off 133. Opener Rohan Kadam scored 42 off 132 as well, as Karnataka batted out time to get one point.

Brief scores:

Mizoram 114 & 123 v Meghalaya 662/4d

Meghalaya Won by an innings and 425 Runs

Kerala 227 & 136 v Punjab 218 & 124

Kerala Won by 21 Runs

Rajasthan 360 v Gujarat 325 & 216/1

Rajasthan took first innings lead

Vidarbha 212 & 61/1 v Bengal 170 & 99

Vidarbha Won by 9 Wickets

Saurashtra 581/7d v Karnataka 171 & 220/4

Saurashtra took first innings lead

Tamil Nadu 324 & 48/1 v Mumbai 488

Mumbai took first innings lead

Uttar Pradesh 431 v Baroda 230 & 120/1

Uttar Pradesh took first innings lead

Haryana 90 & 248 v Odisha 160 & 182/9

Odisha Won by 1 Wicket

J & K 360 & 201/5d v Services 242 & 146

J & K Won by 173 Runs

Maharashtra 434 & 48/2 v Jharkhand 170 & 311

Maharashtra Won by 8 Wickets

Chandigarh 360 v Sikkim 264 & 69/3

Chandigarh took first innings lead

Pondicherry 260 & 184 v Goa 270 & 255

Goa Won by 81 Runs

Andhra 489/8d v Hyderabad 225 & 168

Andhra Won by an innings and 96 Runs

Tripura 279/5d v Uttarakhand 90 & 148/8

Tripura took first innings lead

Manipur 94 & 154 v Bihar 431

Bihar Won by an innings and 183 Runs

Arunachal Pradesh 460 & 152/4 v Nagaland 534/7d & 259/7d

Nagaland took first innings lead

Assam 464/9d v Chhattisgarh 318 & 252/5

Assam took first innings lead

Devdutt PadikkalR AshwinR SamarthRanji Trophy 2019-20

