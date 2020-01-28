Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Quarter Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 28 January, 2020

2ND INN

India Under-19

233/9 (50.0)

India Under-19
v/s
Australia Under-19
Australia Under-19*

141/5 (39.1)

Australia Under-19 need 93 runs in 66 balls at 8.45 rpo
Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

122/2 (54.0)

Sri Lanka trail by 284 runs, MIN. 8.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

Ranji Wrap | Another 16-Wicket Day in Vadodara, Andhra and Gujarat Take Leads

A combined batting effort saw Andhra take the first-innings lead but Kerala's bowlers ensured the game didn't go too far beyond them at CSR Sharma College Ground, Ongole.

Cricketnext Staff |January 28, 2020, 6:21 PM IST
Ranji Wrap | Another 16-Wicket Day in Vadodara, Andhra and Gujarat Take Leads

Andhra v Kerala

A combined batting effort saw Andhra take the first-innings lead but Kerala's bowlers ensured the game didn't go too far beyond them at CSR Sharma College Ground, Ongole.

Kerala were bowled out for 162 on the first day, after which Andhra resumed Day 2 on 57 for 1. Opener Prasanth Kumar scored 79 to take Andhra past Kerala with just four wickets falling, but pacer Basil Thampi and off-spinning captain Jalaj Saxena picked up three wickets each to bowl Andhra out for 255.

Andhra ended the innings with a lead of 93.

Rain washes out Day 2 in Mumbai v Himachal Pradesh

Persistent rain at HPCA stadium in Dharamsala prevented Sarfaraz Khan from extending his dominance with the bat.

Sarfaraz was unbeaten on 226 on Day 1, where Mumbai reached 372 for 5. Sarfaraz had smashed his maiden triple-century in the previous match, against Uttar Pradesh.

Railways v Karnataka

More rain was in store at Karnail Singh Stadium, New Delhi where only 23 overs were possible in the match between Railways and Karnataka.

Railways, who were reeling at 98 for 6 at the end of Day 1, reached 160 for 7. Captain Arindam Ghosh was unbeaten on 50 while No. 8 Avinash Yadav made 62. Prateek Jain picked up 4 wickets for Karnataka.

Vidarbha v Gujarat

Vidarbha pacer Aditya Thakarey picked up five wickets but that wasn't enough to prevent Gujarat from taking a first innings lead at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

Gujarat bowled Vidarbha out for only 142 on the first day before ending on 88 for 1.

Parthiv Patel scored 58 but Gujarat slipped to 123 for 6, before the tail rescued Gujarat. Chirag Gandhi remained unbeaten on 49 as Gujarat folded for 211. Vidarbha ended the day on 89 for 4, a lead of 20 runs, with Faiz Fazal unbeaten on 45.

Saurashtra v Baroda

Just like Day 1, Day 2 too saw 16 wickets fall at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara in the game between Saurashtra and Baroda.

At stumps, Saurashtra were 23 for 2, needing 177 runs for victory.

Saurashtra began the day 114 for 6 after bowling Baroda out for 154 on the first day. Saurashtra folded for 142 with Lukman Meriwala pickig up 5 wickets.

Captain Jaydev Unadkat then got 6 wickets to bowl Baroda out for 187, even as Deepak Hooda fought with 52 and Yusuf Pathan made a quick 46. Saurashtra then lost two wickets to end another bowler dominated day.

Brief scores

Bengal 318 v Delhi 192/6

Mizoram 318/3 v Nagaland 243

Andhra 255 v Kerala 162

Tripura 121 & 166/3 v Maharashtra 208

Bihar 208 & 67/2 v Meghalaya 179

Gujarat 211 v Vidarbha 142 & 89/4

Hyderabad 171 & 101/6 v Rajasthan 135

Himachal v Mumbai 372/5

Madhya Pradesh 230 & 105/3 v Uttar Pradesh 216

Railways 160/7 v Karnataka

Baroda 154 & 187 v Saurashtra 142 & 23/2

J & K v Chhattisgarh 270/4

Odisha 436 v Assam 59/3

Services 279 v Jharkhand 145/9

Uttarakhand 109 v Haryana 50/5

Chandigarh 134 v Pondicherry 37/4

Goa 589/2d v Arunachal Pradesh 83 & 19/3

Sikkim 169 & 266 v Manipur 91 & 7/0

Jaydev Unadkatparthiv patelRanji Trophy 2019-20sarfaraz khan

Related stories

Ranji Trophy Wrap | Sarfaraz Khan Smashes Unbeaten Double, R Vinay Kumar Achieves 500 Wickets
Cricketnext Staff | January 27, 2020, 6:13 PM IST

Ranji Trophy Wrap | Sarfaraz Khan Smashes Unbeaten Double, R Vinay Kumar Achieves 500 Wickets

Rajasthan Stalwart Vineet Saxena Announces Retirement
Cricketnext Staff | January 28, 2020, 1:05 PM IST

Rajasthan Stalwart Vineet Saxena Announces Retirement

Steve Waugh Back at Eden Gardens, As a Photographer
Cricketnext Staff | January 27, 2020, 4:04 PM IST

Steve Waugh Back at Eden Gardens, As a Photographer

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more