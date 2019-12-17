Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ranji Wrap | Ashwin Picks Five, Samson and Fazal Score Centuries

Day 1 of the second round Ranji Trophy 2019-20 matches saw R Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Faiz Fazal and teenaged Aryan Juyal shine for their respective teams.

Cricketnext Staff |December 17, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
Ranji Wrap | Ashwin Picks Five, Samson and Fazal Score Centuries

Day 1 of the second round Ranji Trophy 2019-20 matches saw R Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Faiz Fazal and teenaged Aryan Juyal shine for their respective teams.

Here's a round up of all the action:

Ashwin helps Tamil Nadu dominate Himachal Pradesh

R Ashwin picked up 5 for 65 as TN bowled HP for 158 in Dindigul, before ending the day on 8 for no loss.

TN were without Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay and captain Vijay Shankar and made as many as five changes to their XI from their loss to Karnataka. Stand-in captain Baba Aparajith opted to field first and the bowlers justified the decision. HP were struggling at 76 for 7 before Akash Vashist (35) and Mayank Dagar (33) revived the innings a little to push them beyond 150. Bad light stopped play for the day with TN's openers surviving three overs.

Captain Faiz Fazal drives defending champions Vidarbha

Faiz Fazal continued his great run in domestic cricket notching up his 20th first-class ton, helping Vidarbha post 288 for 4 at stumps against Rajasthan at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur.

Opting to bat, Vidarbha lost Sanjay Ramaswamy early but Fazal (136) and Wasim Jaffer (60) revived the innings with a 125-run stand for the second wicket. Ganesh Satish (43) joined his captain after Jaffer's dismissal, adding 109 runs for the third wicket. Both Satish and Fazal fell before stumps.

Sanju Samson makes fighting ton

Samson stood tall for Kerala with 116 that helped Kerala end the day on 237 for 7 against Bengal at St'Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum.

Kerala opted to bat but were reeling at 15 for 2, which became 53 for 3 soon. Robin Uthappa and Samson added 138 for the fourth wicket to revive the innings. Arnab Nandi had Uthappa and Vishnu Vinod off successive balls to trigger a collapse again. Samson and Salman Nizar too fell before stumps as Bengal ended the day on a high.

Teenaged Aryan Juyal scores ton against Karnataka

18-year-old Aryan Juyal scored 109 as Uttar Pradesh ended Day 1 on 232 for 5 at KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli.

UP opted to bat and got a 56-run opening stand. Karnataka fought back to reduce them to 106 for 3 before Juyal and Mohammad Saif (56) put on a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, Karnataka once again pulled things back late in the day with the wickets of Juyal and Rinku Singh.

Delhi fight back after folding for 215 against Andhra

Delhi were bowled out for 215 with medium pacer KV Sasikanth picking up five wickets, before they had Andhra 16 for 2 by stumps at CSR Sharma College Ground, Ongole.

Put in to bat, Delhi kept losing regular wickets, with only Nitish Rana (51) and Lalit Yadav (50) scoring half-centuries. Navdeep Saini and Pawan Suyal picked up one wicket each towards the end of the day to pull things back.

Brief scores

Odisha 43/0 vs Services 271

Assam 162 vs Jharkhand

Chhattisgarh 109/5 vs Uttarakhand 120

Kerala 237/7 vs Bengal

Punjab vs Hyderabad 242

Vidarbha 288/4 vs Rajasthan

Andhra 16/2 vs Delhi 215

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh 232/5

Madhya Pradesh 125 vs Baroda 86/3

Railways 202/9 vs Saurashtra

Tamil Nadu 8/0 vs Himachal 158

Haryana 131/2 vs Tripura 63

Maharashtra 51/3 vs J & K 209

Chandigarh 274/5 vs Bihar

Pondicherry 262/2 vs Sikkim 65

Goa 42/3 vs Meghalaya 203

Manipur 116 vs Nagaland 193/4

Arunachal Pradesh 342/8 vs Mizoram

Aryan JuyalFaiz FazalR AshwinRanji Trophy 2019-20robin uthappaSanju Samson

