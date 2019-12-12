Ranji Wrap | Curfews, Twin Centuries and a Krishnappa Gowtham Classic Against TN

The fourth and final day of the first round of fixtures in the Ranji Trophy saw unprecedented scenes as a curfew in Guwahati and in Agartala forced players of both Assam and the Services team to not take the field.
The match was headed for an exciting finish with Assam needing 168 runs for victory with five wickets in hand. Services had bounced back strongly after being bundled out for 129 in their first innings. They dismissed Assam for 162 in response and scored 272 runs in the second innings. In their second essay, Assam were 74 for five at stumps on day three.
In the game between Tripura and Jharkhand in Agartala, Jharkhand were forced to follow on and finished the third day with a 205-run lead but no play was possible due to curfew.
The other headlines on the day went to the K Gowtham for Karnataka and four centurions in Kunal Chandela, Nitish Rana, Ricky Bhui and KS Bharat.
Mumbai beat Baroda by 309 runs
Traditional powerhouse Mumbai began their campaign with a thumping win against Baroda at Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara. On the fourth day, Baroda needed to bat out of their skins and began the day 460 runs behind the target with seven wickets in hand.
Abhimanyusingh Rajput (53) and Deepak Hooda (61) were the only ones provided some sort of resistance before Shams Mulani (4/72), Shashank Attarde (2/61) and Akash Parkar (2/16) ran through the batting.
The result was never in doubt after Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics on the third day and the ruthless Mumbai wasted no time in completing the formalities to pick up six points.
Twin Centuries Save Delhi From Defeat
After Jalaj Saxena caused havoc in the first innings, Delhi were required to dig deep as Kerala still had a 383-run lead to work with.
While captain Dhruv Shorey failed to have much of an impact with the bat, centuries from Kunal Chandela (125) and Nitish Rana (114) were enough to keep Kerala at bay. Saxena picked two wickets in the second innings to finish with a total of 8 in the contest.
Along with the two centurions, Delhi’s Anuj Rawat also made a solid 87 to frustrate the opposition further.
Delhi were batting at 395/4 with a 12-run lead when both captains decided to shake hands as a result was not possible.
Andhra and Vidarbha Share the Spoils
Defending champions Vidarbha began the final day of the contest with the advantage but both teams eventually settled for a draw.
Vidarbha needed eight wickets and even though Hanuma Vihari could not play a captain’s knock, Andhra survived the scares.
Unbeaten centuries from middle-order batsmen Ricky Bhui (100*) and KS Bharat (102*) was enough to derail Vidarbha. Both batsmen played in excess of 200 deliveries each to thwart any chances of the opposition running away with full points.
Krishnappa Gowtham Spins a Web Around Tamil Nadu
Even though Karnataka had the lead after the first innings, a mini collapse in the top order in the second innings meant Day four’s first session would be extremely crucial.
BR Sharath (28), Devdutt Padikkal (39), DK Mathias (22) and Gowtham (22) made crucial contributions as Karnataka huffed and puffed to 151 in their second innings, setting Tamil Nadu a target of 181.
For Tamil Nadu, Abhinav Mukund (42) started off well along with opening partner Murali Vijay (15), but Gowtham and Karnataka were not in the mood for any of that.
Gowtham dismissed Mukund, before picking up seven more wickets, with the last one coming of the last over of the day. The likes of Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar all failed against Gowtham’s guile as Karnataka won by 26 runs. Gowtham finished with 14 wickets in the match.
Punjab Trounce Rajasthan
A struggling Rajasthan began the fourth day with two wickets left, and could only add 11 runs in the morning to their overnight score of 157/8 before they were bundled out by Punjab, who had a small target of 68 to chase.
Openers Shubhman Gill (36*) and Sanvir Singh (26*) were in complete control of the situation as they comfortably chased down the target in less than 12 overs to pick up 7 points and go top of the table in their group.
Other Results
Assam and Services and Tripura and Jharkhand settle for draw as no play was possible due to curfew
Mizoram (65 & 290) beat Manipur (289 * 69/4) by 6 wickets
Gujarat (313 & 187/2) beat Hyderabad (233 & 266) by 8 wickets
Railways (253 & 270) draw against UP (175 & 62/2, target - 349)
Haryana (401) beat Maharashtra (247 & 86) by an innings and 68 runs
Goa (136 & 374) beat Sikkim (436/6 dec & 75/1) by 9 wickets
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ranji Wrap | Curfews, Twin Centuries and a Krishnappa Gowtham Classic Against TN
The fourth and final day of the first round of fixtures in the Ranji Trophy saw unprecedented scenes as a curfew in Guwahati forced players of both Assam and the Services team to not take the field.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 12, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
Day Four of Ranji Trophy Games in Assam and Tripura Suspended Due to Curfew
Cricketnext Staff | December 11, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Ranji Wrap | Shaw Slams Double-Ton, Vinay Joins 400 Club, TN-Karnataka in Thriller
Cricketnext Staff | December 9, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
Snake Delays Start of Ranji Encounter Between Andhra & Vidarbha
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings