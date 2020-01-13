Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ranji Wrap | Jalaj Saxena Spins Kerala to Win Over Punjab, Saurashtra Dominate Karnataka

Jalaj Saxena picked up seven wickets as Kerala beat Punjab by 21 runs, defending a low target of 146 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Cricketnext Staff |January 13, 2020, 6:38 PM IST
Ranji Wrap | Jalaj Saxena Spins Kerala to Win Over Punjab, Saurashtra Dominate Karnataka

Jalaj Saxena spins Kerala to win over Punjab

Jalaj Saxena picked up seven wickets as Kerala beat Punjab by 21 runs, defending a low target of 146 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chasing 146, Punjab were bowled out for just 124 in 46.1 overs with off-spinner Saxena getting 7 for 51. Plenty of Punjab batsmen got starts, but the highest scorer was Mayank Markande with 23.

Kerala started the day 88/5 and were bowled out for just 136, with Siddarth Kaul bagging five wickets. Punjab would have fancied their chances at the break but Saxena spun Kerala to victory.

Captain Unadkat picks five against Karnataka

Jaydev Unadkat got five wickets as Saurashtra bowled Karnataka out for 171, bagging a massive first-innings lead of 410 runs in Rajkot.

Saurashtra then enforced the follow on, after which Karnataka ended the day 30 without loss.

Karnataka began the day on 13/1 after Saurashtra had declared on 581/7. R Samarth, the opener, top scored with 63 but the rest crumbled as left-arm pacer Unadkat bagged 5 for 49. Karnataka had a better start in the second innings and ended the day with all wickets intact, giving them hope of salvaging a draw.

Tamil Nadu struggle against Mumbai

Mumbai were set for a first-innings lead as Tamil Nadu's batting once again failed at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

At stumps, Tamil Nadu were struggling at 249 for 7 in response to Mumbai's 488 all out, trailing by 249 runs. R Ashwin (32) and Sai Kishore (17) were at the crease, having battled out a wicketless final session.

TN started the day 66 without loss and lost Abhinav Mukund early, for 58. Kaushik Gandhi then made 60 from No. 3 but the middle order crumbled. From 178 for 2 at one stage, TN slipped to 195 for 7 as Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande and Royston Dias bagged two wickets apiece. Ashwin, who was dropped on 0, fought back along with Sai Kishore in the final session.

Andhra set for win over Hyderabad

Prashanth Kumar's century and half-centuries from Hanuma Vihari (55), Ricky Bhui (69) and Karan Shinde (94) put Andhra on course for a big win at CSR Sharma College Ground, Ongole.

At stumps, Hyderabad were struggling at 45 for 3, still trailing by 219 runs.

Andhra began the day 237/1 after bowling out Hyderabad for 225 in the first innings. The combined batting effort saw them post 489 for 8 declared.

P Vijaykumar then got three wickets as Hyderabad struggled towards the end of the day with the bat.

Brief scores

Bihar beat Manipur by an innings and 183 runs

Assam 464/9d v Chhattisgarh 318 & 25/1

Arunachal Pradesh 460 v Nagaland 534/7d & 10/0

Andhra 489/8d v Hyderabad 225 & 45/3

Tripura 279/5d v Uttarakhand 90 & 21/1

Rajasthan 327/7 v Gujarat 325

Railways 244 v Madhya Pradesh 124 & 308/5

Saurashtra 581/7d v Karnataka 171 & 30/0

Tamil Nadu 249/7 v Mumbai 488

Uttar Pradesh 431 v Baroda 179/8

Haryana 90 & 248 v Odisha 160 & 147/7

J & K 360 & 184/5 v Services 242

Maharashtra 434 v Jharkhand 170 & 47/1

Chandigarh 360 v Sikkim 264 & 69/3

Pondicherry 260 v Goa 270 & 229/5

Mizoram 114/7 v Meghalaya 662/4d

Hanuma VihariJalaj SaxenaJaydev UnadkatR AshwinRanji Trophy 2019-20Sai KishoreShams MulaniTushar Deshpande

