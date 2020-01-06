Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ranji Wrap | J&K, Hyderabad and Andhra Post Wins, Rain Denies Delhi Shot at Victory

Abid Mushtaq took five wickets as Jammu and Kashmir thrashed Jharkhand by an innings and 27 runs.

Cricketnext Staff |January 6, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
Ranji Wrap | J&K, Hyderabad and Andhra Post Wins, Rain Denies Delhi Shot at Victory

J&K thrash Jharkhand

Left-arm medium-pacer Abid Mushtaq took five wickets as Jammu and Kashmir thrashed Jharkhand by an innings and 27 runs.

Resuming on 103 for 4 in their second innings on the final day, Jharkhand lost six wickets for 52 runs in 26.4 overs to taste their first defeat in four matches.

Nabi ended with 5 for 38 while only four batsmen got to double-digits for Jharkhand. They had scored 259 batting first before J & K had responded with 441.

J and K improved their tally to 20 points from four matches while Jharkhand are on 16 points.

Hyderabad beat Kerala

Hyderabad completed a six-wicket win over Kerala at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad with all-round efforts from their bowlers and batsmen on the final day.

Kerala resumed the day on 204 for 7 and lost their last three wickets for just 14 runs, pacer Ravi Kiran picking two while Mohammed Siraj ended with three scalps. Hyderabad then chased down 155 for teh loss of four wickets with four of their top five batsmen contributing 30s.

Himalay Agarwal was unbeaten on 34 while J Mallikarjun top scored with 38.

Rain denies Delhi shot at victory

Punjab escaped with one point after rain played spoilsport not allowing a single ball in Mohali.

Punjab were 44 for 4 in their second innings, leading Delhi by only 18 runs at the end of the third day. Delhi would have felt a chance for an outright win but rain had other plans.

UP fightback, but TN hold on for lead

Day 3 at Green Park stadium in Kanpur ended with UP needing 11 runs and TN needing one wicket for the first-innings lead.

TN got a first-innings lead of five runs but UP fought back from there, bowling out TN for just 154 in the second innings. Saurabh Kumar picked up five wickets for the second time in the game while B Aparajith made a half-century. Chasing 160, UP got off to a quick start before they lost two wickets. The game ended with UP on 42 for 2, TN getting three points for the lead.

Andhra beat Rajasthan

Half-centuries from Hanuma Vihari and KS Bharat helped Andhra beat Rajasthan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Rajasthan resumed Day 4 on 243/8 and were bowled out for 257.

Andhra were 50 for 3 in their chase before the two senior batsmen put them on track once again. Vihari scored 52* while Bharat made 50 before falling within touching distance of a win.

Brief scores

Hyderabad 228 & 155/4 v Kerala 164 & 218

Hyderabad Won by 6 Wickets

Punjab 313 & 44/4 v Delhi 339

Delhi took first innings lead

Rajasthan 151 & 257 v Andhra 257 & 152/4

Andhra Won by 6 Wickets

Himachal 175 & 285/5 v Madhya Pradesh 427/9d

Madhya Pradesh took first innings lead

Uttar Pradesh 175 & 42/2 v Tamil Nadu 180 & 154

Tamil Nadu took first innings lead

Baroda 201 & 98 v Railways 99 & 101

Baroda Won by 99 Runs

Services 285 v Maharashtra 44 & 147

Services Won by an innings and 94 Runs

Uttarakhand 121 & 83 v Assam 294

Assam Won by an innings and 90 Runs

Bihar 262 & 188/4 v Mizoram 378 & 68

Bihar Won by 6 Wickets

Goa 553/5d v Manipur 106 & 88

Goa Won by an innings and 359 Runs

Sikkim 329 v Arunachal Pradesh 146 & 32/0

Sikkim took first innings lead

Chhattisgarh 119 & 173 v Haryana 123 & 258

Haryana Won by 89 Runs

Mumbai 194 & 149 v Karnataka 218 & 129/5

Karnataka Won by 5 Wickets

Jharkhand 259 & 155 v J & K 441

J & K Won by an innings and 27 Runs

Tripura 288/6d v Odisha 121 & 71/1

Tripura took first innings lead

Meghalaya 65 & 63 v Pondicherry 80 & 49/5

Pondicherry Won by 5 Wickets

Nagaland 135 & 26/0 v Chandigarh 400/6d

Chandigarh took first innings lead

Bengal 239/5 v Gujarat 194

Bengal took first innings lead

