Ranji Wrap | Karn Sharma's Railways Thrashes Mumbai, Karnataka Make a Comeback
Railways created history of sorts as they defeated 41-time Ranji winners by 10 wickets and bagged a bonus point too. Gujarat and Services too, went on to register big wins in their respective groups on Friday. While the bowlers ruled the roost for the first two days across venues, batsmen on the third day showed great grit to take their respective teams out of trouble.
