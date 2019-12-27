Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ranji Wrap | Karn Sharma's Railways Thrashes Mumbai, Karnataka Make a Comeback

Railways created history of sorts as they defeated 41-time Ranji winners by 10 wickets and bagged a bonus point too. Gujarat and Services too, went on to register big wins in their respective groups on Friday. While the bowlers ruled the roost for the first two days across venues, batsmen on the third day showed great grit to take their respective teams out of trouble.

Cricketnext Staff |December 27, 2019, 6:37 PM IST
Railways Stun Mumbai; Win by 10 Wickets

Railways created the biggest upset in this Ranji Trophy season so far as they defeated domestic giants Mumbai by 10 wickets within three days in their Elite Group B match here on Friday. After bundling out Mumbai for paltry 114 on the opening day, Railways riding on skipper Karn Sharma's unbeaten 112, grabbed a crucial 152-run first innings lead. Then Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan took five wickets, as Mumbai were bundled out for 198 in their second essay at the Wankhede Stadium. Railways only needed 47 runs to win, which they did with utmost ease.

Bowlers Shine in Gujarat’s Victory

India player Axar Patel bagged seven wickets in the low-scoring match against Kerala, as his side romped home by 90 runs. He was ably supported by medium-pacers Roosh Kalaria and Chitan Gaja, who returned with six and five wickets, respectively. After being set a target of 267 in the fourth innings, Kerala were bundled out for 177 with Sanju Samson scoring 78 from 82 balls. In the end that didn’t prove enough.

Ishant Sharma Takes Delhi Closer to Win

Ace India fast bowler Ishant came up with another superlative performance against Hyderabad on Friday as he took eight wickets in the match, to take his side within touching distance of a victory. With Hyderabad scoring 298 in the second innings, Delhi were left with a target of only 84 runs. Hyderabad skipper Tanmay Agarwal came up with a gritty 103, but that wasn’t enough to lift his team. At the end of day three, Delhi need only 60 runs to win.

Karun Nair Saves Sinking Karnataka

Fighting fifties in both the innings by Karnataka skipper Karun meant that he saved his team from a probable defeat. After an 81 in the first innings, he came up with an unbeaten 52 to ward off defeat against Himachal Pradesh. With him batting on 56 is young sensation Devdutt Padikkal. The duo would like to score some quick runs on the fourth morning and put pressure on the opposition. As of now Karnataka lead by 51 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Brief Scores:

AP 110/7 (46.0 Ovs) vs Bengal 289

Mizoram 73, 30/4 (11.0 Ovs) vs Puducherry 458/5 decl

Uttarakhand 117, 54/4 (22.0 Ovs) vs Odisha 253

Delhi 284, 24/0 (7.0 Ovs) vs Hyderabad 69, 298

Punjab 132/0 (40.1 Ovs) vs Vidarbha 338

Karnataka 166, 191/3 (67.0 Ovs) vs Himachal Pradesh 280

Tamil Nadu 149, 177/4 (67.0 Ovs) vs Madhya Pradesh 333

Assam 22/0 (8.0 Ovs) vs Jammu & Kashmir 460/5 decl

UP 523-all out (167.2 Ovs) vs Saurashtra 331

Jharkhand 194/2 (57.0 Ovs) vs Haryana 371

Maharashtra 289, 39/1 (13.0 Ovs) vs Chhattisgarh G 286

karn sharmakarun nairmumbaiRailwaysRanji Trophy 2019-20

