Ranji Wrap | Karnataka Beat Mumbai, Baroda Thrash Railways, UP and TN in Thriller

Karnataka beat Mumbai
Karnataka defeated Mumbai by 5 wickets to give the hosts their second consecutive loss at home.
Chasing 126 for victory, R Samarth (34) and Devdutt Padikkal (50) added 78 for the opening wicket.
Mumbai off-spinner Shashank Attarde (4-52) led a fightback post lunch with quick wickets but Karnataka held their nerve and sealed the win.
Earlier, resuming the day on 109/5, Attarde (10) joined overnight batsman Sarfaraz Khan (71 not out) and the two added 25-runs for the sixth wicket.
Left-arm pacer Prateek Jain (4-11) grabbed all the wickets in the morning session as he ran through the Mumbai's lower order. From 134/6, Mumbai's innings ended at 149/9.
Baroda beat Railways
Lukman Meriwala picked up six wickets as Baroda beat Railways by 99 runs at Motibaug Cricket Ground in Vadodara.
A total of 19 wickets had fallen on Day 2, which ended with Railways needing 200 to win with nine wickets in hand.
They couldn't even come close as they were reduced to 8 for 4. The highest partnership of the innings lasted only 38 runs, for the fifth wicket, before they collapsed again. Meriwala ended with 6 for 25 white Atit Sheth bagged 3 for 43. Only three Railways batsmen got to double digits.
Services thrash Maharashtra
Medium-pacers Diwesh Pathania and Sachidanand Pandey took five wickets each as Services thrashed Maharashtra by an innings and 94 runs.
Resuming at their overnight score of 93 for 5 , Maharashtra's second innings folded for just 147.
Services picked up their second win to add seven points to their kitty.
Services had scored 285 in their first innings after bundling out their rivals for 44 and then reduced the visitors to 93 for 5 in the second innings at stumps on day two.
Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu in nail-biter for first-innings lead
The day ended with hosts UP trailing TN by 10 runs with only one wicket in hand at Green Park in Kanpur.
TN added just 15 runs to their overnight total of 165/6 and were bowled out for 180, Saurabh Kumar picking up five wickets and Ankit Rajpoot ending with four.
In reply, UP were reeling at 23 for 4, and 51 for 5 at one stage. Mohammad Saif (77) and Upendra Yadav (36) added 89 for the sixth wicket to put them on track for the lead, before TN fought back again. T Natarajan struck twice as TN picked up four wickets to leave UP 170 for 9, with numbers 10 and 11 to bat.
Punjab struggle against Delhi
Delhi got a 26-run first-innings lead and then got four quick wickets to put Punjab under pressure at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
Beginning the day on 95/4, Delhi reached 339 all out mainly thanks to Nitish Rana's 92, with contributions from Jonty Sidhu (41) and Lalit Yadav (39). Punjab then ended the day on 44 for 4, losing Shubman Gill and Gurkeerat Singh while captain Mandeep Singh was unbeaten on 8.
Brief scores:
Bengal v Gujarat 169/7
Tripura 288/6d vs Odisha 5/0
Nagaland v Chandigarh 400/6d
Jharkhand 259 & 103/4 v J & K 441
Chhattisgarh 119 & 33/3 v Haryana 123 & 258
Hyderabad 228 v Kerala 164 & 204/7
Punjab 313 & 44/4 v Delhi 339
Rajasthan 151 & 243/8 v Andhra 257
Himachal 175 & 176/3 v Madhya Pradesh 427/9d
Uttar Pradesh 170/9 v Tamil Nadu 180
Sikkim 274/6 v Arunachal Pradesh
Ranji Wrap | Karnataka Beat Mumbai, Baroda Thrash Railways, UP and TN in Thriller
Cricketnext Staff | January 3, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
