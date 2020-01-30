Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

293 (119.5)

Zimbabwe lead by 354 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

04 Feb, 202016:30 IST

Ranji Wrap | Karnataka Complete Bonus-Point Win Over Railways, Gujarat Beat Vidarbha

Medium pacer Ronit More (6/32) recorded career-best figures to fashion Karnataka's 10-wicket bonus-point win over Railways.

Cricketnext Staff |January 30, 2020, 7:17 PM IST
Ranji Wrap | Karnataka Complete Bonus-Point Win Over Railways, Gujarat Beat Vidarbha

Karnataka win with bonus point

Medium pacer Ronit More (6/32) recorded career-best figures to fashion Karnataka's 10-wicket bonus-point win over Railways.

The right-arm medium pacer More, who had picked up one wicket in the first innings, ran through Railways' batting line-up to bundle the hosts out for a paltry 79 in their second essay.

Starting at the overnight score of 199 for 9, Karnataka were dismissed for 211 in their first innings, thus taking a slender 29-run lead over Railways, who were bowled out for 182.

The Karnataka pacers including More, Abhimanyu Mithun (3/17) and Prateek Jain (1/28) then bundled out Railways for a meagre 79 in just 30 overs, setting themselves a target of 51 runs for an outright win.

Karnataka openers Rohan Kadan (27 not out) and Devdutt Padikkal (24 not out) overhauled the target in 8.2 overs as the Karun Nair-led team gained seven points from the match.

Gujarat beat defending champions

Manprit Juneja and Parthiv Patel scored 41 each as Gujarat completed a four-wicket win over Vidarbha at Surat.

Gujarat began the final day on 74/4 needing 105 runs, with Manprit Juneja on 27(45) and Roosh Kalaria 2(9). Both added 45 for the fifth wicket before falling quick succession, leaving Gujarat 118 for 6.

Captain Parthiv and Chirag Gandhi (22) then added an unbroken 63 runs for the seventh wicket to take Gujarat home.

Mumbai- Himachal rained out again

In Dharamsala, the Mumbai-Himachal Pradesh match was called off after the fourth and final day's play was also washed out without a ball being bowled.

Play was possible only on the opening day on Monday at the picturesque HPCA Stadium.

Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan was adjudged player of the match for his unbeaten 226.

The result could dent Mumbai's chances of making it to the knockouts as the road ahead becomes extremely tough from here on.

The 41-time Ranji Trophy champions next play in-form Saurashtra in Rajkot from February 4.

Odisha thrash Assam, Services beat Jharkhand

Odisha thrashed Assam by an innings and three runs after the visitors suffered a dramatic batting collapse.

Resuming at the overnight score of 102 for no loss, Assam crumbled like a pack of cards to be bundled out for 195 in the space of 24 overs.

The home team picked up seven points for the win and took its tally to 35 points from seven games at the top of Group C.

Overnight Assam batsmen Subham Mandal (74) and wicket-keeper Kunal Saikia (72) added 22 more runs before the latter fell to Debabrata Pradhan.

Saikia's exit gave Odisha the breakthrough it was looking for as from there on they picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Right-arm medium-pacer Rajesh Mohanty was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up four wickets including that of top-scorer Mandal.

Barring the top two, none of the other Assam batsmen got into double figures.

In another Group C match, Maharashtra eased to a five-wicket win over Tripura in Agartala to improve its tally to 21 points.

At the Air Force Complex ground, Palam in New Delhi, Services outplayed Jharkhand by 118 runs, thanks to Pulkit Narang's 6 for 58.

Results

Gujarat 211 & 181/6 v Vidarbha 142 & 247

Gujarat Won by 4 Wickets

Hyderabad 171 & 156 v Rajasthan 135 & 195/1

Rajasthan Won by 9 Wickets

Himachal v Mumbai 372/5

Match Drawn

Madhya Pradesh 230 & 160 v Uttar Pradesh 216 & 178/3

Uttar Pradesh Won by 7 Wickets

Railways 182 & 79 v Karnataka 211 & 51/0

Karnataka Won by 10 Wickets

Baroda 154 & 187 v Saurashtra 142 & 200/6

Saurashtra Won by 4 Wickets

J & K 168 v Chhattisgarh 270/4d

Chhattisgarh took first innings lead

Odisha 436 v Assam 238 & 195

Odisha Won by an innings and 3 Runs

Services 279 & 259/8d v Jharkhand 153 & 267

Services Won by 118 Runs

Uttarakhand 109 & 109/3 v Haryana 142

Haryana took first innings lead

Chandigarh 134 & 102/3 v Pondicherry 113

Chandigarh took first innings lead

Goa 589/2d v Arunachal Pradesh 83 & 170

Goa Won by an innings and 336 Runs

Sikkim 169 & 266 v Manipur 91 & 112

Sikkim Won by 232 Runs

Andhra 255 & 43/3 v Kerala 162 & 135

Andhra Won by 7 Wickets

Tripura 121 & 290 v Maharashtra 208 & 205/5

Maharashtra Won by 5 Wickets

Bihar 208 & 361/4d v Meghalaya 179 & 138/2

Bihar took first innings lead

Bengal 318 v Delhi 242/7

Match Drawn

Mizoram 318/3 v Nagaland 243

Mizoram took first innings lead

Manprit Junejaparthiv patelRanji Trophy 2019-20Ronit Moresarfaraz khan

Related stories

Suryakumar Yadav Returns for Game against Saurashtra; Tare to Lead
Cricketnext Staff | January 30, 2020, 7:02 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav Returns for Game against Saurashtra; Tare to Lead

New Zealand Return Abhimanyu Back as Bengal Skipper for Rajasthan Tie
Cricketnext Staff | January 30, 2020, 7:07 PM IST

New Zealand Return Abhimanyu Back as Bengal Skipper for Rajasthan Tie

Rajasthan Stalwart Vineet Saxena Announces Retirement
Cricketnext Staff | January 28, 2020, 1:05 PM IST

Rajasthan Stalwart Vineet Saxena Announces Retirement

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more