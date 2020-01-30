Ranji Wrap | Karnataka Complete Bonus-Point Win Over Railways, Gujarat Beat Vidarbha

Karnataka win with bonus point
Medium pacer Ronit More (6/32) recorded career-best figures to fashion Karnataka's 10-wicket bonus-point win over Railways.
The right-arm medium pacer More, who had picked up one wicket in the first innings, ran through Railways' batting line-up to bundle the hosts out for a paltry 79 in their second essay.
Starting at the overnight score of 199 for 9, Karnataka were dismissed for 211 in their first innings, thus taking a slender 29-run lead over Railways, who were bowled out for 182.
The Karnataka pacers including More, Abhimanyu Mithun (3/17) and Prateek Jain (1/28) then bundled out Railways for a meagre 79 in just 30 overs, setting themselves a target of 51 runs for an outright win.
Karnataka openers Rohan Kadan (27 not out) and Devdutt Padikkal (24 not out) overhauled the target in 8.2 overs as the Karun Nair-led team gained seven points from the match.
Gujarat beat defending champions
Manprit Juneja and Parthiv Patel scored 41 each as Gujarat completed a four-wicket win over Vidarbha at Surat.
Gujarat began the final day on 74/4 needing 105 runs, with Manprit Juneja on 27(45) and Roosh Kalaria 2(9). Both added 45 for the fifth wicket before falling quick succession, leaving Gujarat 118 for 6.
Captain Parthiv and Chirag Gandhi (22) then added an unbroken 63 runs for the seventh wicket to take Gujarat home.
Mumbai- Himachal rained out again
In Dharamsala, the Mumbai-Himachal Pradesh match was called off after the fourth and final day's play was also washed out without a ball being bowled.
Play was possible only on the opening day on Monday at the picturesque HPCA Stadium.
Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan was adjudged player of the match for his unbeaten 226.
The result could dent Mumbai's chances of making it to the knockouts as the road ahead becomes extremely tough from here on.
The 41-time Ranji Trophy champions next play in-form Saurashtra in Rajkot from February 4.
Odisha thrash Assam, Services beat Jharkhand
Odisha thrashed Assam by an innings and three runs after the visitors suffered a dramatic batting collapse.
Resuming at the overnight score of 102 for no loss, Assam crumbled like a pack of cards to be bundled out for 195 in the space of 24 overs.
The home team picked up seven points for the win and took its tally to 35 points from seven games at the top of Group C.
Overnight Assam batsmen Subham Mandal (74) and wicket-keeper Kunal Saikia (72) added 22 more runs before the latter fell to Debabrata Pradhan.
Saikia's exit gave Odisha the breakthrough it was looking for as from there on they picked up wickets at regular intervals.
Right-arm medium-pacer Rajesh Mohanty was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up four wickets including that of top-scorer Mandal.
Barring the top two, none of the other Assam batsmen got into double figures.
In another Group C match, Maharashtra eased to a five-wicket win over Tripura in Agartala to improve its tally to 21 points.
At the Air Force Complex ground, Palam in New Delhi, Services outplayed Jharkhand by 118 runs, thanks to Pulkit Narang's 6 for 58.
Results
Gujarat 211 & 181/6 v Vidarbha 142 & 247
Gujarat Won by 4 Wickets
Hyderabad 171 & 156 v Rajasthan 135 & 195/1
Rajasthan Won by 9 Wickets
Himachal v Mumbai 372/5
Match Drawn
Madhya Pradesh 230 & 160 v Uttar Pradesh 216 & 178/3
Uttar Pradesh Won by 7 Wickets
Railways 182 & 79 v Karnataka 211 & 51/0
Karnataka Won by 10 Wickets
Baroda 154 & 187 v Saurashtra 142 & 200/6
Saurashtra Won by 4 Wickets
J & K 168 v Chhattisgarh 270/4d
Chhattisgarh took first innings lead
Odisha 436 v Assam 238 & 195
Odisha Won by an innings and 3 Runs
Services 279 & 259/8d v Jharkhand 153 & 267
Services Won by 118 Runs
Uttarakhand 109 & 109/3 v Haryana 142
Haryana took first innings lead
Chandigarh 134 & 102/3 v Pondicherry 113
Chandigarh took first innings lead
Goa 589/2d v Arunachal Pradesh 83 & 170
Goa Won by an innings and 336 Runs
Sikkim 169 & 266 v Manipur 91 & 112
Sikkim Won by 232 Runs
Andhra 255 & 43/3 v Kerala 162 & 135
Andhra Won by 7 Wickets
Tripura 121 & 290 v Maharashtra 208 & 205/5
Maharashtra Won by 5 Wickets
Bihar 208 & 361/4d v Meghalaya 179 & 138/2
Bihar took first innings lead
Bengal 318 v Delhi 242/7
Mizoram 318/3 v Nagaland 243
Mizoram took first innings lead
Medium pacer Ronit More (6/32) recorded career-best figures to fashion Karnataka's 10-wicket bonus-point win over Railways.
