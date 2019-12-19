Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ranji Wrap: Mandeep Singh Scores Double Ton, Tamil Nadu & Kerala Handed Big Defeats

The third day of the second round of fixtures in the Ranji Trophy saw Tamil Nadu fail to recover against Himachal Pradesh while Kerala were also handed a comprehensive defeat against Bengal.

Cricketnext Staff |December 19, 2019, 6:37 PM IST
In some of the other games, Karnataka continue to be locked in a tight battle with Uttar Pradesh, while Punjab’s Mandeep Singh smashed a double century.

Here’s how the day played out across the board.

Tamil Nadu Lose to Himachal Pradesh

Tamil Nadu never really recovered from the first innings debacle when they were bowled out for 96 by Himachal, and they did not help themselves by allowing the opposition to build on the lead.

Apart from Sumeet Verma’s 36, Rishi Dhawan added 35 more along with Akash Vashist and Ankush Bains, both of whom managed a few runs to help take the lead over the 200-run mark.

Chasing 217, Karunakaran Mukunth (48) and Baba Aparajith (43*) were the only ones who provided some sort of resistant Akash Vashist ran through the batting and finished with figures of 7/33 in the second innings. Tamil Nadu were eventually bowled out for 145 and Himachal won by 71 runs.

Bengal Humble Kerala

In another three day finish, Bengal chased down a small target of 48 to pick up full points against Kerala.

The third day began with Bengal adding 71 runs for the last four wickets in the first innings, before Kerala were bowled for 115 in the second innings. Robin Uthappa and Vishnu Vinod top scored with 33 each as Arnab Nandi and Shahbaz Ahmed picked three wickets a piece.

Sandeep Warrier struck two early blows as Kerala pegged back Bengal while defending 48, but the result was inevitable and Abhimanyu Easwaran (15*) along with Sudip Chatterjee (5*) took them home with 8 wickets in hand.

Uttar Pradesh Locked in Tight Battle With Karnataka

Shreyas Gopal (58) went on to complete his half century and found very good support in the form of J Suchith (28) and Abhimanyu Mithun (34*) as Karnataka’s lower order added some valuable runs to take the total to 321. For UP, Saurabh Kumar finished with figures of 6/116.

UP, who fielded for most of the day, lost an early wicket but Almas Shaukat (6*) and M Kaushik (19*) ensured there would be no more setbacks before stumps. UP trail by 11 runs, and will be looking pile on some quick runs on the fourth day.

Vidarbha on Top Against Rajasthan

The defending champions, who put on a mammoth 510/8 in the first innings, had trouble dislodging Mahipal Lormor until he had scored 97. Apart from him Robin Bist (37) and Rajesh Bishnoi (39) kept Umesh Yadav (5/45) and Aditya Sarwate (3/72) at bay for a while, but were eventually skittled out for 260 in the first innings.

Following on, Sarwate and Akshay Wakhare troubled the Rajasthan top order and knocked over three of the wickets to leave them in a spot of bother at 12/3.

Hyderabad Staring at Defeat Against Punjab

In Patiala, Hyderabad are in all sorts of trouble as they trail by 171 runs and have only five wickets remaining.

Punjab made the most of the third day with Mandeep Singh hammering an unbeaten 204. Anmolpreet Singh and Karan Kalia pitched in with 54 each while Anmol Malhotra added another important 80 to push the total to 443/6, which is when they declared.

Sandeep Sharma (1/6) and Akul Pandove (2/13) then took charge with the ball for Punjab and struck telling blows to reduce them to 30/5 at stumps on Day 3.

Other Results

Sikkim (65 & 112) lost to Puducherry (446/8 declare)

Other Scores

Uttarakhand – 120 & 174/3, Chhattisgarh – 520/7 declare

Delhi – 215 & 89/6, Andhra Pradesh – 368

Madhya Pradesh – 125 & 270, Baroda – 222

Railways – 248 & 27/1, Saurashtra – 479/9 declare

J & K – 209 & 263, Maharashtra – 109 & 192/5

Services – 271 & 86/3, Odisha – 540

Arunachal Pradesh – 343 & 143/3, Mizoram – 620/9 declare

Chandigarh – 420, Bihar – 115 & 4/0

Meghalaya – 203 & 145/5, Goa – 463

