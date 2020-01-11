Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BBL, 2019/20 Match 32, Perth Stadium, Perth, 11 January, 2020

2ND INN

Perth Scorchers

213/3 (20.0)

Perth Scorchers
v/s
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat*

118/4 (14.0)

Brisbane Heat need 96 runs in 36 balls at 16 rpo
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 42, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 11 January, 2020

1ST INN

Dhaka Platoon *

56/3 (8.5)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)

Ranji Wrap | Pujara Torments Karnataka With Ton, Kerala Recover Against Punjab

Cheteshwar Pujara brought up the 50th first class century of his career against Karnataka, joining an elite list of nine other Indian players that includes the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.

Cricketnext Staff |January 11, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
Ranji Wrap | Pujara Torments Karnataka With Ton, Kerala Recover Against Punjab

Cheteshwar Pujara registers 50th First Class Ton

Cheteshwar Pujara brought up the 50th first class century of his career against Karnataka, joining an elite list of nine other Indian players that includes the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. It was a typical rescue act from Pujara who walked in with his team tottering at 33/2, but ended the day on 296/2, with the Indian batsman remaining unbeaten on 162. Prior to the match, Pujara had scored 945 runs in 13 innings against Karnataka, at a whopping average of 94. He simply loves playing against them.

Kerala make recovery against Punjab

In the match between Kerala and Punjab at Thumba, Kerala recovered in the first innings from a most unflattering position of 89/6, to end the day on 227 thanks to Salman Nizar's unbeaten knock of 91. Kerala are without the services of India batsman Sanju Samson, and Sandeep Warrier. Warrier is with the India A team in New Zealand, while Samson was with the Indian team till as recently as Friday night for the final T20I against Sri Lanka. Punjab resumed batting and lost two wickets with the score reading 46.

Uttar Pradesh dominate against Baroda in Kanpur

Riding on a half century by Rinku Singh and an unbeaten 99 by Mohammad Saif, UP ended day 1 against Baroda at Kanpur batting on 295/5, as they made the Baroda bowlers toil in a one-sided affair. It was the tale of yet another fightback, as UP found themselves struggling at 89/3 at one stage of the day. That was when Saif walked in to bat and steadied the ship, countering the threat of Anureet Singh. Veteran Yusuf Pathan was also brought into the bowling attack late in the day, but did not succeed in taking any wickets.

Sasikanth's five-fer gives Andhra Upper Hand Against Hyderabad

In the Elite Group A match at Ongole between Hyderabad and Andhra, it was a five-star performance from Andhra bowler KV Sasikanth, who's figures of 20-3-60-5 broke the back of Hyderabad's innings, condemning them to a first innings score of just 225. Sasikanth went at an economy rate of just three runs per over, and took the wickets of Tanmay Agarwal, Akshat Reddy, Jamalpur Mallikarjun, Chama Milind and Himalay Agarwal. In reply, Andhra ended the day batting on 13/0.

Gujarat End day on a High Against Rajasthan

Bhargav Merai's 54, and Samit Gohel's 93 helped Gujarat end the day against Rajasthan on 258/4 at Jaipur. Priyank Panchal and Kathan Patel put up 68 runs on the board for the first wicket, and Patel and Gohel continued the good work till the former was dismissed on 37 off 122 balls. Gohel was eventually denied his century by Tanveer ul Haq, who also picked up the wicket of Merai shortly after he completed his half-century.

