Ranji Wrap | Saurashtra, Andhra, UP Post Wins, Rain Washes Out Mumbai-HP Again

After a washout on Day 2, the third day too saw no play with rain and bad light combining to keep the players out. Mumbai remained on 372 for 5, with Sarfaraz Khan on 226. He had made a triple ton in the previous match, against Uttar Pradesh.

Cricketnext Staff |January 29, 2020, 7:35 PM IST
Ranji Wrap | Saurashtra, Andhra, UP Post Wins, Rain Washes Out Mumbai-HP Again

Mumbai v Himachal rained out again

After a washout on Day 2, the third day too saw no play with rain and bad light combining to keep the players out. Mumbai remained on 372 for 5, with Sarfaraz Khan on 226. He had made a triple ton in the previous match, against Uttar Pradesh.

Karnataka take lead over Railways

Prateek Jain's five wicket haul followed by half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and S Sharath helped Karnataka gain a slender but important lead at Karnail Singh stadium in Delhi.

Railways began the day on 160/7 and were bowled out for 182. Majority of the first two days were lost to rain and bad light.

Karnataka lost wickets throughout and were struggling at 110 for 6, with only Padikkal (55) contributing at the top order. Sharath (56*) and K Gowtham (41 off 31) played handy knocks in the middle order to take their team to 199 for 9 at stumps.

Saurashtra beat Baroda

Useful contributions from Arpit Vasavada (48*), Prerak Mankad (36*) and Harvik Desai (49) helped Saurashtra beat Baroda by four wickets at Vadodara.

The first two days saw a combined 32 wickets falling, leaving Saurashtra with 200 to get on a tricky surface. They were 41 for 4 but opener Desai's useful knock followed by an unbroken 87-run stand helped them cross the line. They began the day on 68 for 4, after which steady knocks in the middle order aided their win. Jaydev Unadkat bagged 12 wickets in the game.

Vidarbha-Gujarat interestingly poised

Gujarat ended the day 74 for 4, needing a further 105 runs for victory in Surat.

Vidarbha began the day 89/4 and were bowled out for 247, setting Gujarat a target of 179. Akshay Wadkar's 87 and Aditya Sarwate's 53 provided late boost to Vidarbha's innings.

In reply, Aditya Thakare picked up all four wickets to fall to leave the match well poised. Manprit Juneja and Roosh Kalaria are in the middle.

Bengal v Delhi

Hosts Bengal and Delhi fought hard for three points as rain and bad light allowed less than an hour's play on the penultimate day of their Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Wednesday.

Middle-order batsman Jonty Sidhu was unbeaten on 49 after surviving an lbw off a no-ball, while Subodh Bhati looked edgy for his 25-ball seven as Delhi were 217 for 7, still trailing Bengal by 101 runs as only 9.3 overs were possible in the entire day.

Both the teams will look to get a first innings lead to secure three points, even as more rain is forecast for the final day.

The 53 minutes' was full of action with pacer Mukesh Kumar bowling his heart out as Bengal looked to wrap up Delhi, which started at the overnight score of 192 for six.

Mukesh gave the breakthrough by trapping overnight batsman Anuj Rawat for zero in the second over of the day.

In the first ball of his next over, Mukesh had Sidhu trapped in front of the middle-stump but on referral, the delivery was deemed no-ball by TV umpire Yeshwant Barde.

The left-handed batsman seemed to have got the benefit of doubt as the bowler looked to have overstepped while landing his heel.

A relieved Sidhu smashed Mukesh for three boundaries in that same over to cruise to 49 as Delhi looked in no trouble from there on.

But the play had to be stopped at 1.23pm because of bad light.

Early morning showers washed out the first session as the day's proceedings began only at 12.30pm with Delhi resuming on 192 for six.

Other results:

Andhra 255 & 43/3 v Kerala 162 & 135

Andhra Won by 7 Wickets

Hyderabad 171 & 156 v Rajasthan 135 & 195/1

Rajasthan Won by 9 Wickets

Madhya Pradesh 230 & 160 v Uttar Pradesh 216 & 178/3

Uttar Pradesh Won by 7 Wickets

Baroda 154 & 187 v Saurashtra 142 & 200/6

Saurashtra Won by 4 Wickets

Goa 589/2d v Arunachal Pradesh 83 & 170

Goa Won by an innings and 336 Runs

Sikkim 169 & 266 v Manipur 91 & 112

Sikkim Won by 232 Runs

Brief scores

Bengal 318 v Delhi 217/7

Mizoram 318/3 v Nagaland 243

Tripura 121 & 290 v Maharashtra 208 & 103/2

Bihar 208 & 359/4 v Meghalaya 179

Gujarat 211 & 74/4 v Vidarbha 142 & 247

Himachal v Mumbai 372/5

Railways 182 v Karnataka 199/9

J& K v Chhattisgarh 270/4

Odisha 436 v Assam 238 & 102/0

Services 279 & 259/8d v Jharkhand 153 & 49/1

Uttarakhand 109 v Haryana 50/5

Chandigarh 134 v Pondicherry 37/4

(With agency inputs)

