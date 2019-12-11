Ranji Wrap | Shaw Slams Double-Ton, Vinay Joins 400 Club, TN-Karnataka in Thriller

A total of seven matches finished on the third day, including Saurashtra's win over Himachal Pradesh.
The headlines of the day went to Prithvi Shaw, who scored a quick double ton against Baroda, while K Gowtham, Dinesh Karthik and Jalaj Saxena all impressed in their respective games.
Saurashtra complete win over Himachal Pradesh
Chasing 162 to win, Saurashtra ended the second day on 96 for 3 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. They lost Chirag Jani after adding just eight runs on the third day but a couple of small partnerships were enough to complete a five-wicket win.
Cheteshwar Pujara fell for 14 but by then, Saurashtra had 135 runs on board. Prerak Mankad remained unbeaten on 47 along with Sheldon Jackson (7*) to finish the formalities.
Over the first two days, captain Jaydev Unadkat picked up nine wickets across two innings to set up the win.
Prithvi Shaw slams double-ton
Prithvi Shaw's 179-ball 202 and captain Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 70-ball 102 helped Mumbai maintain their dominance over Baroda, giving them a great chance of victory at Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara.
Baroda began the day on 301 for 9 and added only six runs, conceding the lead to Mumbai who had scored 431 in their first innings. Shams Mulani was the most successful bowler for Mumbai, picking up 6 for 99.
Shaw and Jay Bista then made merry, adding 190 runs for the opening wicket before the latter fell for 68. Baroda struck twice more including the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane but Suryakumar joined Shaw to plunder the runs.
Shaw hit 19 fours and 7 sixes while Suryakumar slammed 12 fours and 5 sixes.
Baroda were 74 for 3 at stumps, needing 460 more runs for win.
Karnataka take lead but Tamil Nadu fight
Dinesh Karthik's battling century could not prevent Tamil Nadu from conceding the first-innings lead, but their bowlers kept up the fight to set up an interesting final day at NPR College Ground, Dindigul. K Gowtham was the star for Karnataka, bagging 6 for 110 to back his crucial 39-ball 51 with the bat.
Chasing Karnataka's first innings score of 336, Karthik kept losing partners but carried on at one end to get his 28th first-class ton. However, Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 307.
The hosts fought back with the ball, restricting Karnataka to 89 for 5 at stumps. Pacer K Vignesh and R Ashwin got two wickets each while Mayank Agarwal was run out by a direct hit from Vijay Shankar. Devdutt Padikkal held fort at one end with a 106-ball 29 while BR Sharath remained unbeaten on 25 as Karnataka stretched their lead to 118.
Vinay Kumar joins 400 club
Vinay Kumar became the second pacer after Pankaj Singh to get 400 Ranji wickets when he bagged four for Pondicherry in their victory over defeat.
400 Ranji trophy wickets. 397 for Karnataka and 3 for Pondicherry. Thanks to everyone who have been a part of this wonderful journey 🙏🙏 #Karnatakaranji #Pondicherryranji #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/GMcsnLaCzB— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) December 11, 2019
400 Ranji trophy wickets. 397 for Karnataka and 3 for Pondicherry. Thanks to everyone who have been a part of this wonderful journey 🙏🙏 #Karnatakaranji #Pondicherryranji #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/GMcsnLaCzB
— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) December 11, 2019
The former Karnataka pacer picked up 4 for 57 to bundle out Bihar for 196 in their second innings, before Pondicherry scored 70 for no loss to complete their 10-wicket win.
Jalaj Saxena helps Kerala dominate Delhi
Jalaj Saxena picked up a six wicket haul as Kerala bagged a big first-innings lead and enforced the follow-on against Delhi at St'Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Thiruvananthapuram.
Delhi began the day on 23 for 2 in response to Kerala's first-innings 525. Saxena picked up 6 for 63 as Delhi folded for 142. Delhi put up a much improved performance in the second innings and ended the day on 142 for 1, with opener Anuj Rawat scoring 87. Kunal Chandela remained unbeaten on 51 along with captain Dhruv Shorey (2).
RESULTS
Saurashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 5 wickets
Jammu and Kashmir beat Uttarakhand by 253 runs
Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 173 Runs
Odisha beat Chhattisgarh by an innings and 3 Runs
Pondicherry beat Bihar by 10 Wickets
Manipur beat Mizoram by 6 Wickets
Meghalaya beat Nagaland by 110 Runs
BRIEF SCORES
Assam 162 & 74/5 v Services 124 & 279
Tripura 289 v Jharkhand 136 & 91/2
Hyderabad 233 & 239/6 v Gujarat 313
Kerala 525/9d v Delhi 142 & 142/1
Rajasthan 257 & 157/8 v Punjab 358
Andhra 211 & 100/2 v Vidarbha 441
Tamil Nadu 307 v Karnataka 336 & 89/5
Uttar Pradesh 175 & 23/0 v Railways 253 & 270
Baroda 307 & 74/3 v Mumbai 431 & 409/4d
Haryana 401 v Maharashtra 247 & 61/5
Goa 436/6d v Sikkim 136 & 331/8
