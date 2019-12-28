Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

South Africa

284 (84.3)

South Africa
v/s
England
England*

181 (53.2)

England need 276 runs to win, MIN. 13.3 Overs Left Today
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

467 (155.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

148 (54.5)

Australia lead by 456 runs
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 24, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 28 December, 2019

2ND INN

Sylhet Thunder

157/4 (20.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers*

66/0 (6.0)

Khulna Tigers need 92 runs in 84 balls at 6.57 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

live
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Ranji Wrap: Shubman Gill Scores Ton, TN Salvage Draw, Pujara and Saurashtra Crumble

Shubman Gill was among the runs as he scored a century against the defending champions Vidarbha.

Cricketnext Staff |December 28, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
Ranji Wrap: Shubman Gill Scores Ton, TN Salvage Draw, Pujara and Saurashtra Crumble

On the final day of Ranji Trophy cricket in 2019, the Shikhar Dhawan led Delhi won comprehensively against Hyderabad while Tamil Nadu and Karnataka drew. Meanwhile, young Shubman Gill was among the runs as he scored a century against the defending champions Vidarbha.

Here’s how the teams ended the year.

Delhi beat Hyderabad

The result was inevitable as Delhi needed 60 to win with Shikhar Dhawan in form and the rest of the batting to follow too. But Hyderabad’s Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Kiran picked three wickets to raise some concerns. However, Dhruv Shorey’s and Jonty Sidhu’s fourth wicket stand of 32 was enough to take Delhi home by seven wickets.

Tamil Nadu Salvage Draw Against Madhya Pradesh

After a few disappointing displays with the bat, Tamil Nadu were well aware that they the task on hand would be tough.

Kaushik Gandhi and Baba Aparajith (39) continued to build and kept the opposition at bay. Gandhi finished with 154 and Karunakaran Mukunth added 52 vital runs apart from playing 119 deliveries.

Eventually, TN batted the day out and at 377/7 both captains shook hands.

Karnataka Settle for Draw against Himachal Pradesh

Karnataka lost wickets at regular intervals on the final day and that pegged them back. Karun Nair (64) and Devdudtt Padikkal (99) could not add a lot of runs to the overnight score, leaving the lower order with some work to do. BR Sharath (42) and Abhimanyu Mithun (22) added some important runs as they managed to set Himachal a 183-run target.

Himachal dug deep when they came out to bat, but lost two wickets. However, Karnataka could not engineer a collapse as Prashant Chopra (12*) and Akash Vashist (2*) held on for a draw.

Shubman Gill Scores Ton Against Vidardbha

The talented Gill picked up from where he had left off the night before as he went onto score 100. While he could not add any more to his score, Gurkeerat Singh kept Vidarbha bowlers at bay and scored 149 off 101 deliveries. Captain Mandeep Singh also got himself some batting practice with 59 as the game eventually finished in a draw, along expected lines.

Saurashtra Crumble Against Uttar Pradesh

On day four, Saurashtra needed their stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara to do what he does best, bat for hours. But Pujara fell for 3 and even though Harvik Desai scored 50, the rest failed to hang in there. Saurabh Kumar took six wickets and Zeeshan Ansari another three as they ran through the Saurashtra lineup and skittled them out for 120 to win by an innings and 72 runs.

Other Scores

Manipur (196 & 215) beat Arunachal Pradesh (143 & 184) by 84 runs

Bengal (289 & 46/0) drew against Andhra Pradesh (181)

Puducherry (458/5d) beat Mizoram (73 & 113) by an innings and 272 runs

Haryana (371) drew with Jharkhand (408/5)

Odisha (253 & 63/0) beat Uttarakhand (117 & 195)

Bihar (326 & 162/1) drew with Goa (470)

Nagaland (296 & 113/1) beat Sikkim (274 & 133) by 9 wickets

J&K (460/5d) drew against Assam (82/2)

Maharashtra (289 & 149/3d) drew against Chhattisgarh (286)

Chandigarh (455/9) beat Meghalaya (148 & 118) by an innings and 189 runs

Cheteshwar Pujarakarun nairKaushik Gandhiranji trophyshikhar dhawanShubman Gill

Related stories

Goa's Shadab Jakati Quits All Forms of Cricket
Cricketnext Staff | December 27, 2019, 8:05 PM IST

Goa's Shadab Jakati Quits All Forms of Cricket

Ranji Wrap | Karn Sharma's Railways Thrashes Mumbai, Karnataka Make a Comeback
Cricketnext Staff | December 27, 2019, 6:37 PM IST

Ranji Wrap | Karn Sharma's Railways Thrashes Mumbai, Karnataka Make a Comeback

NADA Collects Sample at Ranji Game: Delhi's Chandela, Hyderabad's Agarwal Give Samples
Cricketnext Staff | December 26, 2019, 8:45 AM IST

NADA Collects Sample at Ranji Game: Delhi's Chandela, Hyderabad's Agarwal Give Samples

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more