Ranji Wrap: Tamil Nadu & Karnataka Struggle, Solar Eclipse Delays Start of Play
It was yet another eventful day in the Ranji Trophy with a host of teams already looking at the possibility of a win. Teams like Gujarat and Puducherry are in driver’s seat and seem like finishing the matches on the third day itself. While some matches could only get underway on Thursday, after the first day was lost due rain and bad light.
